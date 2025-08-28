Euro Auctions launches permanent auction site in Mountrath, Co Laois

Euro Auctions, one of the world’s leading auctioneers of industrial plant, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment, announces the launch of its newest permanent sale site in Mountrath, Co Laois, Ireland.

The inaugural unreserved live auction will take place on 26 September 2025, with four sales scheduled annually.

The new permanent sale site in Mountrath is in the heart of Ireland, positioned on the R445 between Dublin and Limerick, with excellent transport links, including the nearby M7 motorway. The facility will serve contractors, farmers, dealers, and fleet operators across Ireland, providing a powerful new platform for buying and selling machinery through live, on-site public auctions.

Euro Auctions is now inviting consignors to register equipment and machinery for the launch event on 26 September, in categories including construction and agricultural machinery, as well as commercial vehicles.

Cathal Doherty, Euro Auctions’ territory manager for Ireland, outlined what he is looking for from consignors, he said: “For this sale, we are seeking all types of construction and agricultural machinery, as well as commercial vehicles.

“For agriculture, this includes all types of tractors, telehandlers, loaders, trailers, balers, forage and combine harvesters, and headers, along with cultivators, ploughs, drills, and implements to support quick-turnaround seasonal work.

“The construction, the list is equally broad, from mini diggers to 20 plus tonne excavators and beyond, articulated dump trucks, site dumpers, dozers, telehandlers, backhoes, and skid-steers, through to forklifts, access platforms, and lifting equipment.

“Euro Auctions has always had a very active buying audience for commercial vehicles, including light and heavy trucks, trailers, work-ready fleet vehicles, 4x4s, white vans, and everything in between.

“Euro Auctions hallmark ‘live and unreserved’ auction format creates a competitive bidding environment that consistently delivers excellent results and true market value for vendors.

“When the hammer falls, the item is sold, with no reserves and no holdbacks. The energy of the live sale, with buyers bidding in person alongside global buyers online, generates a competitive edge and maximises returns for sellers.

“We’ve long wanted a permanent sales site here in Ireland, and we’re genuinely excited. Euro Auctions has run numerous off-site auctions here over the years, and the sheer volume and variety of machinery available is staggering. You never quite know what’s going to come through the gates.”

As the inaugural sale approaches in a region steeped in agricultural tradition, Euro Auctions is anticipating an eclectic mix of consignments from late-model machinery to cherished agricultural classics, and perhaps a few hidden gems that have been tucked away in barns for decades.

What makes Euro Auctions unique is the ability to combine local expertise with genuine global reach.

With a loyal buyer base spanning over 100 countries, consignors can present their machines to a truly international audience of serious purchasers.

Euro Auctions operates with its own professional auctioneers and experienced ring men, ensuring that every sale is conducted with pace, energy, and competitive spirit.

The message to potential sellers is simple: if you have machinery to sell, the team is ready to help you achieve the best price.