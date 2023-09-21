Ewe lambs selling to a top of £465 for a pen at Armoy Mart Lanark sale
Ewe lambs sold to a top of £465 for a pen of super lambs from Mr JJ Brannigan, Galbally.
Hoggets sold to £208 paid to Mr John Yorke, Upperlands.
Leading prices
Ewe lambs
JJ Branigan, Galbally, 6, £485, 6, £255, 10, £220, 10, £158, 10, £145. M Conway, Omagh, 8, £200, 11, £175, 10, £174, 12, £180, 12, £165, 12, £165, 12, £160, 12, £160, 12, £162, 12, £155. Damian McSwiggan, Gortin, 5, £168, 11, £112, 8, £106. C and H Johnston, Moneymore, 8, £170, 10, £100 R McAteer, Castlederg, 5, £275. Dermot Doyle, Draperstown, 5, £116. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 11, £114, 11, £110. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 10, £116. Sandy Wright, Carnlough, 10, £122. David McNeill, Loughguile, 7, £158. Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 1, £116, 12, £116, 14, £114. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 14, £138, 10, £112. Joe O’Kane, Plumbridge, 10, £112. N Conway, Draperstown, 12, £112. Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 13, £162, 10, £100. Sean McAlonan, Armoy, 8, £118. K Kelly, Cranagh, 12, £114, 11, £110, 12, £100.
Breeding ewes
John Yorke, Upperlands, 12, £208, 12, £170, 12, £170, 12, £146, 12, £140, 12, £140. Nevin Brown, Ballycastle, 8, £150, 9, £140.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister.
Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.