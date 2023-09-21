News you can trust since 1963
Ewe lambs selling to a top of £465 for a pen at Armoy Mart Lanark sale

Just over 2,000 Lanark sheep and lambs were on offer on at the annual sale in Armoy Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Ewe lambs sold to a top of £465 for a pen of super lambs from Mr JJ Brannigan, Galbally.

Hoggets sold to £208 paid to Mr John Yorke, Upperlands.

Leading prices

Armoy martArmoy mart
Ewe lambs

JJ Branigan, Galbally, 6, £485, 6, £255, 10, £220, 10, £158, 10, £145. M Conway, Omagh, 8, £200, 11, £175, 10, £174, 12, £180, 12, £165, 12, £165, 12, £160, 12, £160, 12, £162, 12, £155. Damian McSwiggan, Gortin, 5, £168, 11, £112, 8, £106. C and H Johnston, Moneymore, 8, £170, 10, £100 R McAteer, Castlederg, 5, £275. Dermot Doyle, Draperstown, 5, £116. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 11, £114, 11, £110. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 10, £116. Sandy Wright, Carnlough, 10, £122. David McNeill, Loughguile, 7, £158. Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 1, £116, 12, £116, 14, £114. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 14, £138, 10, £112. Joe O’Kane, Plumbridge, 10, £112. N Conway, Draperstown, 12, £112. Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 13, £162, 10, £100. Sean McAlonan, Armoy, 8, £118. K Kelly, Cranagh, 12, £114, 11, £110, 12, £100.

Breeding ewes

John Yorke, Upperlands, 12, £208, 12, £170, 12, £170, 12, £146, 12, £140, 12, £140. Nevin Brown, Ballycastle, 8, £150, 9, £140.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister.

Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.