Excellent demand for dairy cattle with prices to 3450gns for a calved heifer at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 279p for 870kg at £2477, Friesian cows to 220p 620kg at £1364, beef heifers to 314p 490kg at £1538, beef bullocks to 321p 720kg at £2311 and to top per head of £2611 for 910kg and Friesian bullocks to 265p 590kg at £1563.

Beef cows

H Forsythe, Dungiven Limousin 870kg £2427 (279) D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 680kg £1883 (277) A Marks, Portglenone Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £1958 (272) J McDonnell, Cushendall Limousin 560kg £1500 (268) local farmer, Limousin 490kg £1308 (267) D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 660kg £1722 (261) Limousin 770kg £1978 (257) D Russell, Antrim Limousin 720kg £1843 (256) R Canning, Limavady Charolais 750kg £1912 (255) M Young, Simmental 740kg £1879 (254) D Russell, Limousin 710kg £1782 (251) Simmental 640kg £1606 (251) R Canning, Limavady Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £1618 (249) WR Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 690kg £1718 (249) H Forsythe, Dungiven Stabiliser 820kg £2033 (248) and S Dougan, Castledawson Limousin 450kg £1116 (248).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

J Currie, Larne 620kg £1364 (220) DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 610kg £1226 (201) 630kg £1253 (199) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 640kg £1267 (198) W Hoey, Ballymena 640kg £1235 (193) H McNabney, Clough 610kg £1152 (189) L Johnston, 710kg £1320 (186) W Hoey, 690kg £1262 (183) AT McAuley, Bushmills 640kg £1158 (181) W Hoey, Ballymena 690kg £1248 (181) W Weatherup, 680kg £1230 (181) W Hoey, 660kg £1181 (179) H Stewart, Ballyclare 620kg £1091 (176) JW Gray, Antrim 700kg £1218 (174) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 730kg £1270 (174) and T McBride, Toomebridge 630kg £1089 (173).

Beef heifers

A Shaw, Larne Limousin 490kg £1538 (314) DW Bingham, Newry Charolais 650kg £2028 (312) E McClintock, Ballymena Belgian Blue 500kg £1535 (307) S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 730kg £2226 (305) LM O’Neill, JL McKinney, Maghera Limousin 560kg £1702 (304) A Shaw, Larne 630kg £1915 (304) Limousin 540kg £1641 (304) L J McKinney, Maghera Limousin 560kg £1696 (303) A Shaw, Limousin 600kg £1818 (303) Linton Brothers, Clough 630kg £1908 (303) DW Bingham, Newry Simmental 520kg £1570 (302) S McCann, Limousin 650kg £1950 (300) HK Walls, Magherafelt Blonde d'Aquitaine 710kg £2115 (298) and A Shaw, Charolais 580kg £1728 (298) Limousin 540kg £1603 (297).

Beef bullocks

Co Down producer, Limousin 720kg £2311 (321) Limousin 700kg £2226 (318) Limousin 700kg £2191 (313) Limousin 670kg £2070 (309) WH Lowry, Comber Charolais 700kg £2156 (308) Co Down producer, Limousin 800kg £2456 (307) Abe 660kg £2019 (306) local farmer, Charolais 680kg £2074 (305) Co Down producer, Limousin 700kg £2128 (304) Co Down producer, Limousin 700kg £2107 (301) J Kennedy, Charolais 670kg £2003 (299) WH Lowry, Charolais 710kg £2115 (298) Charolais 730kg £2168 (297) J Kennedy, Limousin 690kg £2042 (296) N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 710kg £2094 (295) and WH Lowry, Charolais 690kg £2028 (294).

Top per head

DJ Browne, Bushmills Charolais 910kg £2611, Charolais 860kg £2519, Co Down producer, Limousin 800kg £2456, WH Lowry, Comber Charolais 820kg £2337, K McOscar, Cookstown Abe 810kg £2316, Co Down producer, Limousin 720kg £2311, local farmer, Charolais 790kg £2306, Co Down producer, Limousin 780kg £2293, WH Lowry, Charolais 810kg £2276, J Kennedy, Charolais 800kg £2256, T Madden, Carnlough Shorthorn 820kg £2255, local farmer, Charolais 820kg £2246, Co Down producer, Limousin 700kg £2226, WH Lowry, Charolais 770kg £2217, Co Down producer, Limousin 700kg £2191 and WH Lowry, Charolais 730kg £2168.

Friesian bullocks

A Speers, Cullybackey 590kg £1563 (265) F Duffin, Toomebridge 680kg £1679 (247) A Dale, Ballymena 680kg £1659 (244) M Wallace, Dunloy 650kg £1579 (243) A Dale, Ballymena 630kg £1524 (242) 640kg £1542 (241) W Harkin, Limavady 620kg £1494 (241) A Dale, 620kg £1488 (240) W Harkin, 690kg £1656 (240) A Dale, 650kg £1553 (239) 650kg £1547 (238) 610kg £1445 (237) 690kg £1628 (236) 610kg £1433 (235) W Harkin, 620kg £1450 (234) and D Johnston, Glenarm 560kg £1282 (229).

Friday 17th March 2023: Dairy cows - Excellent demand for 38 dairy cattle to 3450gns for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 3450G, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 3150G, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 2980G, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 2980G, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 2820G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2720G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2620G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2550G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2520G, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 2500G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2500G, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein 2480G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein £2480, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2480G, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2320G and Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein 2300G.

J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2500, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2500, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2500, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2480, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2400, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2350, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein £2220 and D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2220.

Breeding bulls

Breeding Bulls sold to £3000 for a Hereford.

S Cherry, Templepatrick Hereford £3000, P Swaile, Cookstown Simmental £2450 and Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin £2400.

Sucklers

Suckler stock sold to £1940 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf from D Johnston, Antrim who also sold a Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1820.

Calves

A very large entry of 461 lots in the calf ring sold to £615 for a Belgian Blue bull (six months), younger bull calves to £520 for a two month old Simmental.

Heifer calves to £480 for a three month old Belgian Blue, younger lots to £470 for a month old Charolais.

Bulls

W Johnston, Downpatrick Belgian Blue £615, J King, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £540, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £520, W A F Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £515, A Porter, Lisburn Fleckvieh £505, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £500, W Johnston, Downpatrick Belgian Blue £500, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £485 x 3, A Porter, Lisburn Belgian Blue £485, W A F Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £485, W Johnston, Downpatrick Belgian Blue £485, H Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £480 x 2 and D Wilson, Antrim Charolais £480.

Heifers

A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £480 x 2, R Clyde, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £480, W A F Hanna, Armoy Mon £480, D Wilson, Antrim Charolais £470, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £465 x 2, J King, Ballymena Hereford £450, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £445, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £440, J King, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £440, W A F Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £440 x 4 and W A F Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £435.

Holstein/Friesian

J King, Ballymena Friesian £455, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £355, J King, Ballymena Friesian £340, W A F Hanna, Armoy Friesian £310, A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian £300 x 3, W Hanna, Armoy Friesian £300, W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian £295, J King, Ballymena Friesian £275, S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £240 x 2 and Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £240 x 4.

Weanlings

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1085 over for a Charolais 370kg at £1455 presented by J Jones, Belfast.

Heifers sold to £990 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1420 offered by T Robinson, Ballymena.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 270kg £1050 (288) J McDonnell, Cushendun Charolais 290kg £1100 (379) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 260kg £950 (365) Limousin 260kg £940 (261) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg £1070 (356) P Brankin, Aghalee 3 x Simmental 250kg £890 (356) JA McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 250kg £880 (352) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 270kg £950 (351) A Johnston, Dundrod Limousin 290kg £1020 (351) I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 300kg £1040 (346) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 300kg £1000 (333) E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 230kg £760 (330) and P Brankin, Aghalee Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg £890 (329).

301kg to 350kg

A Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1360 (400) Charolais £1300 (393) Charolais 320kg £1250 (390) Charolais 310 £1210 (390) Limousin 340kg £1320 (388) Limousin 350kg £1340 (382) B McLoughlin, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £1290 (379) I Gibson, Charolais 320kg £1160 (362) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1110 (358) R Evans, Limousin 310kg £1100 (354) A Millar, Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) local farmer, Limousin 320kg £1110 (346) O O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1210 (345) D Gaston, Limousin 330kg £1140 (345) I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 330kg £1110 (336) and PG and M Delargy, Limousin 320kg £1070 (334).

351kg and over

J Jones, Belfast Charolais 370kg £1455 (393) I Gibson, Charolais 360kg £1360 (377) D& W Hume, Limousin 370kg £1260 (340) A Hunter, Carnlough Charolais 400kg £1330 (332) D&H Hume, Limousin 400kg £1330 (332) S Rea, Ballyclare 2 x Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) D&W Hume, Limousin 400kg £1310 (327) S Rea, Charolais 360kg £1170 (325) S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1170 (325) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) S Rea, Charolais 390kg £1260 (323) J Jones, Charolais 400kg £1290 (322) Charolais 360kg £1160 (322) A Hunter, Carnlough Charolais 410kg £1320 (322) and A Adair, Antrim Charolais 410kg £1320 (322).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 220kg £840 (381), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 250kg £890 (356), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 300kg £1010 (336), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin 300kg £970 (323), D Mairs, Lisburn Limousin 260kg £840 (323), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 260kg £840 (323), P Brankin, Aghalee Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £760 (316), P McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £865 (308) x 4, P McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg £830 (307), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 230kg £700 (304), M McDonald, Randalstown Simmental 260kg £790 (303), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £820 (292) and M McDonald, Randalstown Simmental 250kg £730 (292).

301-350kg

I Gibson, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1260 (360), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 340kg £1180 (471), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg £1070 (345), P Savage, Kircubbin Charolais 320kg £1050 (328), L Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1100 (323), T Robinson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £1070 (314), C and R McKeown, Aughfatten Limousin 340kg £1070 (314), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), P Savage, Kircubbin Limousin 310kg £940 (303) x3, M McDonald, Randalstown Simmental 310kg £940 (303), C and R McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 350kg £1060 (302), I Gibson, Broughane Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) and D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1050 (300).

Over 350kg

I Gibson, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1270 (352), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1350 (346), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 380kg £1270 (334), T Robinson, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1420 (330), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1220 (329), I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 410kg £1350 (329), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1200 (324), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1260 (323), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1245 (319), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1180 (318), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 370kg £1170 (316), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 390kg £1230 (315), I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 390kg £1230 (315), T Robinson, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1290 (314), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 390kg £1220 (312) and C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 390kg £1220 (312).

Monday 20th March 2023: A bigger entry of sheep on Monday night met a good trade.

Ewes and lambs to £225, in lamb ewes to £180 and pet lambs to £38.

Ewes and Lambs

P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £225, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £212, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £210, J Lowe, Coagh 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £208, K Travers, Castlederg 5 Mule and 10 lambs £208, R Topping, Islandmagee 1 Texel and 2 lambs £206, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £200, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £200, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £190, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £190, C O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £190, K Travers, Castlederg 1 Mule and 2 lambs £185, A Wallace, Castlerock 2 Beltex and 2 lambs £182, K Travers, Castlederg 1 Mule and 2 lambs £180, K Travers, Castlederg 4 Mule and 7 lambs £180, D Rowney, Ballynure 1 Texel and 2 lambs £175, J Adams, Ballymena 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £174, D Rowney, Ballynure 1 Mule and 2 lambs £172, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £164, J Lowe, Coagh 2 Suffolk and 3 lambs £162, A Wallace, Castlerock 3 Beltex and 3 lambs £160.

Breeders

A Noble, Muckamore 1 Dorset £180, A Noble, Muckamore 1 Dorset £180, J Hegarty, Ballymoney 5 Suffolk £175, J Hegarty, Ballymoney 3 Suffolk £170, A Noble, Muckamore 1 Dorset £165, B Crawford, Ballygally 8 Mule £150, J Hegarty, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk £150, J Hegarty, Ballymoney, 1 Charolais £150, B Crawford, Ballygally 7 Mule £148, R J McDowell, Larne 11 Suffolk £146, J Hegarty, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk £145, R J McDowell, Larne 11 Suffolk £144, J Hegarty, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk £142, B Crawford, Ballygally 7 Mule £140 and B Crawford, Ballygally 7 Mule £140.

Tuesday 21st March 2023: 265 store cattle on Tuesday resulted in a great trade.

Heifers sold to £1330 over for a Limousin 620kg £1950 presented by R McCullough, Milebush. Bullocks sold to £1170 over for a Limousin 710kg at £1880 presented by W Donaldson, Holywood.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 420kg £ 1350 (321) Duncan Brothers, Limousin 490kg £1550 (316) Charolais 500kg £1580 (316) Charolais 450kg £1420 (315) J Duffin, Larne Limousin 490kg £1450 (295) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 460kg £1350 (293) W Knowles, Charolais 440kg £1280 (290) Simmental 430kg £1250 (290) B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 410kg £1190 (290) Charolais 350kg £1010 (288) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 480kg £1380 (287) D Wilson, Limousin 470kg £1350 (287) J Duffin, Limousin 440kg £1260 (286) Bonnar farms, Charolais 420kg £1190 (283) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1245 (283) and J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1270 (282).

501kg and over

Duncan Brothers, Charolais 510kg £1640 (321) R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 620kg £1950 (314) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 580kg £1740 (300) R McCullough, Limousin 630kg £1850 (293) S and E Mullan, Glarryford Limousin 520kg £1500 (288) F Connon, Limavady Limousin 620kg £1780 (287) T Moorehead, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £1530 (283) P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 560kg £1530 (273) M MckIllop, Cushendall Belgian Blue 550kg £1500 (272) Duncan Brothers, Limousin 630kg £1715 (272) T Moorehead, Stabiliser 530kg £1440 (271) M McKillop, Belgian Blue 560kg £1520 (271) N Scullin, Toomebridge Charolais 610kg £1640 (268) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 510kg £1370 (268) R McCullough, Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) and N Scullin, Simmental 530kg £1410 (266).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 410kg £1330 (324), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 390kg £1230 (315), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 460kg £1410 (306), A Smyth, Randalstown Simmental 1500 (306), F Connon, Limavady Limousin 460kg £1390 (302), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £1510 (302), A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 500kg £1510 (302), A Devlin, Ballycastle Simmental 460kg £1380 (300), W Beattie, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1380 (300), I and M Paisley, Magheramorne 1 Fleckvieh 490kg £1460 (298), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1430 (297), I Dodds, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 460kg £1370 (297), I Dodds, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 460kg £1370 (297), J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), M Esler, Ballymena Limousin 370kg £1085 (293) and I and M Paisley, Maghermorne Limousin 440kg £1290 (293).

Over 500kg

A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 510kg £1550 (303), J Blair, Cullybackey Limousin 550kg £1670 (303), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 530kg £1600 (301), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 530kg £1590 (300), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 510kg £1530 (300), J J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 510kg £1510 (296), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 560kg £1650 (294), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1610 (292), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 540kg £1580 (292), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 610kg £1770 (290), W Donaldson, Holywood Limousin 590kg £1710 (289), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1650 (289), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 570kg £1650 (289), J J Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 550kg £1590 (289), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 530kg £1530 (288) and F Connon, Limavady Limousin 580kg £1670 (287).

Wednesday 22nd March 2023: A great entry of 3045 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 561p for 3 Texels 21kg at £118 offered by H McGookin, Carrickfergus and a top per head of £141.50 for 10 Texels 35kg from A Gault, Newtownabbey.

Fat ewes sold to £208.

Fat lambs (2306)

Top per kg

H McGookin, Carrickfergus 3 Texel 21kg £118 (561), H McCloskey, Maghera 1 Texel 20.5kg £115 (561), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Texel 22.5kg £126 (560), local farmer 6 Crossbred 22kg £121.50 (552), P Crothers, Ballynure 14 Texel 21kg £115 (547), J McIlrath, Ballymena 22 Texel 22.5kg £123 (546), H and B Doherty, Randalstown 5 Texel 19.5kg £106.50 (546), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Texel 22kg £120 (545), P Crothers, Ballynure 7 Texel 22kg £120 (545), I Frew, Cullybackey 8 Dorset 21.5kg £117 (544), B McAllister, Kells 6 Beltex 24kg £130 (541), local farmer 15 Crossbred 22.5kg £121.50 (540), local farmer 2 Crossbred 20kg £107.50 (537), I Campbell, Templepatrick 7 Texel 23kg £123.50 (537), D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Crossbred 20kg £107 (535), E and P McCormick, Cushendun 4 Mule 22kg £117.50 (534), B McAllister, Kells 6 Crossbred 22.5kg £120 (533), A Coulter, Doagh 3 Texel 23.5kg £125 (531), A Purdy, Ballymoney 105 Suffolk 21.5kg £114 (530) and A Purdy, Ballymoney 104 Suffolk 21.5kg £114 (530).

Top per head

A Gault, Newtownabbey 10 Texel 35kg £141.50, K Wilson, Doagh 1Eas 44kg £135.50, R Nicholson, Monkstown 8 Texel 32.5kg £133.50, F Lyle, Larne 4 Texel 35kg £132, N Boyd, Broughshane 1 Crossbred 45kg £132, I Campbell, Templepatrick 9 Texel 26.5kg £131, A Houston, Lisburn 12 Texel 31kg £131, D Taggart, Randalstown 25 Texel 30kg £131, A Millar, Antrim 17 Texel 29.5kg £131, W McAllister, Kells 1 Eas 29kg £131, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 3 Mule 29kg £131, A Coulter, Doagh 3 Texel 31kg £131, Antrim Estates, Glenarm 33 Eas 28.5kg £130.50, H Carson, Dundrod 11 Texel 30.5kg £130, J McMillan, Straid 33 Texel 30.5kg £130, B McAllister, Kells 6 Beltex 24kg £130, J McAuley, Ballynure 1 Suffolk 28kg £130, B O’Neill, Bellaghy 20 Texel 28.5kg £130, A Coulter, Doagh 1 Texel 27kg £130 and S Jamieson, Broughshane 47 Texel 30kg £129.50.

Fat ewes

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£182

Texel - £130-£208

Crossbred - £80-£124