Excellent prices for cattle at Kilrea Mart, fat cows and bulls to £2840

A smaller entry of 200 calves and weanlings on Thursday 19th June at Kilrea Mart met with an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Kilrea Mart

Armoy farmer, Limousin £1200, £1185, Belgian Blue £1185, £1090; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £1065, Charolais £1025, £830, Holstein £520; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £880, £855, £795, £760, Hereford £750, Aberdeen Angus £670, Simmental £600; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £860, Friesian £450; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £835; Upperlands farmer, Belgian Blue £800; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £795, £625; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £790, £560; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £775, £715; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £770, £610, £535, £465; Strabane farmer, Belgian Blue £760, £480, £470; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £705, Aberdeen Angus £580, Belgian Blue £580, Limousin £575; Cloughmills farmer, Friesian £705, Jersey £575; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £690; Castledawson farmer, Belgian Blue £670, Aberdeen Angus £470, Holstein £400; Bellaghy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £640; Limavady farmer, Hereford £515; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £465, £440, £400; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £455, £400 and Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £440.

Heifer calves

Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £1125, £1080, Charolais £965, £910, Aberdeen Angus £850; Armoy farmer, Belgian Blue £945, Limousin £800; Articlave farmer, Holstein £820, £810; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £820, £685; Bushmills farmer, Shorthorn beef £775, Hereford £705, £665, Shorthorn beef £590, Hereford £560; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £740; Castledawson farmer, Aberdeen Angus £710; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £710; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £685; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £660; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £650; Ballywalter farmer, Belgian Blue £635; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin £625; Bellaghy farmer, Limousin £575; Garvagh farmer, Hereford £510 and Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495.

Friesian Calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £385.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (30)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1770 and 5.06 ppk.

A great entry of 1000 sheep on Monday 23rd June met a super trade for lambs with ewes a flyer.

Lambs sold to top of £163 and to top of 732 per kg.

Ewes were on fire and sold to £218.

More sheep needed weekly.

Lambs top prices

Kilrea farmer, 19k £139 (732); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £151.50 (721); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £151 (719); Cookstown farmer, 21.5k £154 (716); Randalstown farmer, 21k £149.50 (712); Ballymena farmer, 21.5k £152.50 (709); Randalstown farmer, 21k £148.50 (707); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £154.50 (702); Kilrea farmer 21k £147 (700); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £150.50 (700); Coleraine farmer, 21k £146.50 (698); Aghadowey farmer, 21.5k £149.50 (695); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £149.50 (695); Claudy farmer, 20.5k £142.50 (695); Limavady farmer, 22k £152 (691); Ballymena farmer, 21k £145 (690); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £151.50 (689) and Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £148 (688).

A good entry of 230 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 25th June at Kilrea which met with an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £2820 and heifers to £2250.

Fat cows and bulls to £2840.

Fat cows: 130 on offer, sharp trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Randalstown farmer, 710k Limousin £2640 (372), 640k Simmental £2000 (313); Kilrea farmer, 690k Aberdeen Angus £2470 (358), 750k £2630 (351), 820k Fleckvieh £2840 (346), 750k Aberdeen Angus £2570 (343), 720k £2450 (340), 710k £2410 (339), 750k £2530 (337), 740k £2470 (334), 840k £2750 (327), 720k £2350 (326); Dungiven farmer, 700k Charolais £2450 (350); Ballymena farmer, 510k Charolais £1760 (345), 700k £2210 (316); Rasharkin farmer, 640k Hereford £2160 (338), 670k £2220 (331), 730k £2390 (327); Garvagh farmer, 330k Belgian Blue £1100 (333); Portglenone farmer, 640k Limousin £2090 (327); Dungiven farmer, 650k Limousin £2120 (326); Magherafelt farmer, 800k Simmental £2550 (319) and Limavady farmer, 400k Friesian £1270 (318), 440k £1380 (314).

Friesian cows to £2090.

Suckler section

Claudy farmer, second calver Limousin with Charolais heifer calves at foot to £3100, £3000, £2900.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Bellarena farmer, 350k Limousin £1440 (411), 370k £1500 (405), 410k £1600 (390), 430k £1620 (377); Londonderry farmer, 350k Limousin £1390 (397), 420k £1490 (355); Portglenone farmer, 560k Limousin £2180 (389), 530k £2060 (389), 580k £2250 (388); Kilrea farmer, 600k Charolais £2250 (375), 530k £1880 (365); Castlerock farmer, 500k Limousin £1860 (372), 600k Simmental £2000 (333); Kilrea farmer, 380k Aberdeen Angus £1390 (366), 340k £1240 (365); Cloughmills farmer, 450k Hereford £1600 (356), 460k £1560 (339), 450k £1400 (311); Cookstown farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1970 (352); Bellaghy farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1930 (345), 590k Belgian Blue £2000 (339); Kilrea farmer, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1860 (326); 630k £1940 (308) and Castledawson farmer, 540k Limousin £1750 (324).

Steers

Garvagh farmer, 330k Charolais £1360 (412), 340k £1370 (403), 350k £1400 (400), 380k £1500 (395), 310k Stabiliser £1150 (371), 340k Belgian Blue £1240 (365), 390k Charolais £1390 (356), 390k Belgian Blue £1350 (346); Kilrea farmer, 340k Aberdeen Angus £1400 (412); Rasharkin farmer, 470k Parthenais £1870 (398), 550k Simmental £1780 (324), 470k £1520 (323); Dungiven farmer, 480k Limousin £1880 (392); Maghera farmer, 320k Aberdeen Angus £1210 (378), 310k £1080 (348), 310k Fleckvieh £1060 (342), 280k £910 (325), 340k Friesian £1060 (312), 310k Aberdeen Angus £940 (303); Moneymore farmer, 600k Limousin £2230 (372), 570k Friesian £1840 (323), 500k £1520 (304), 580k £1750 (302); Cloughmills farmer, 510k Hereford £1820 (357); Ballymoney farmer, 390k Limousin £1350 (346), 480k Aberdeen Angus £1590 (331); Cookstown farmer, 650k Aberdeen Angus £2250 (346);Kilrea farmer, 830k Aberdeen Angus £2820 (340), 780k Fleckvieh £2600 (333), 770k Aberdeen Angus £2550 (331), 680k Fleckvieh £2250 (331), 700k £2300 (329), 740k Aberdeen Angus £2420 (327), 660k £2130 (323) and Lisburn farmer, 540k Hereford £1680 (311), 560k £1740 (311), 680k £2040 (300).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd.