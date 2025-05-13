Excellent prices for cattle at Newtownstewart, bullocks selling to £2090
Heifers to £2550 and £1840 over weight. Fat cows to £2690 and 376ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: Ross Temple, Newtownstewart 750kg £2830, 730kg £2580, 720kg £2480. N Armstrong, Dromore 515kg £1720, 495kg £1705. R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 420kg £1500, 370kg £1260 355kg £1200. RJ Thompson Castlederg 380kg £1335. B J McGill, Donemana 300kg £1310 and T Wallace Donemana, 290kg £1300, 280kg £1290.
Lighter bullocks sold from £565 up.
Heifer prices: Ross Temple, Newtownstewart 710kg £2550. W T Kee, Strabane 635kg £2340 570kg £2270, 530kg £1870 M G McShane, Moorelough 570kg £2190 R Buchanan, Donemana 535kg £1820, 475kg £1700. N Armstrong, Dromore 500kg £1800 and £1770, 470kg £1450. T Hempton, Gortin 415kg £1450 and £1410, 583kg £1365, 400kg £1355 and £1345, 340kg £1330. I McKelvey, Plumbridge 345kg £1390, 355kg £1340, 415kg £1330, 395kg £1280. Jas Moore, Fintona 355kg £1390, 320kg £1300. P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 365kg £1390, 375kg £1350 and £1340, 345kg £1310 and £1285, 325kg £1255. R G Thompson, Castlederg 390kg £1380, 415kg £1255.
Smaller heifers sold from £730 up.
Fat cows: G J McGill, Donemana 500kg £376, 550kg £324. E McNamee, Omagh 745kg £361, 675kg £332, 550kg £182. A O'Carolan, Castlederg 760kg £300, 555kg £285. M G McShane, Moorlough 890kg £279, R Baxter, Drumquin 660kg £251 and £197. R G Waugh, Castlederg 560kg £227 and W T Kee, Strabane kg £262.