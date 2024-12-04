Excellent trade for cattle at Saintfield Mart, top price of £2540 paid for Charolais bullock
Fat cattle: Sold to £2248 for a 730kg Limousin heifer, £308 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2197 for a 820kg Limousin, £268 per 100kg.
Strong demand for all types of cows.
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin heifer 730kg £308 £2248, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 820kg £268 £2197, 760kg £250 £1900, 700kg £270 £1890, 730kg £228 £1665, Bangor producer Simmental cows 760kg £233 £1770, 660kg £262 £1729, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 860kg £250 £2150, Limousin cow 750kg £233 £1747, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 710kg £250 £1775, Comber producer Limousin cow 620kg £265 £1645, Comber producer Friesian cows 730kg £177 £1292, 740kg £160 £1184 and Lisburn producer Friesian cow 730kg £169 £1233, Friesian heifer 530kg £212 £1123.
Bullocks: Sold to £2540 for a 970kg Charolais.
Lighter sorts from the same pen sold to £1940 for a 600kg Charolais (325ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousins 970kg £2540, 780kg £2200, 720kg £2100, 670kg £2080, 700kg £2010, 700kg £1960, 600kg £1940, 610kg £1930, 550kg £1870, 550kg £1840, 580kg £1840, 600kg £1810, 600kg £1800, Newtownards producer Limousins 590kg £1800, 600kg £1760, 560kg £1710, 560kg £1690, 520kg £1660, 540kg £1640, 520kg £1610, 510kg £1600, 500kg £1550, 500kg £1510, Crossgar producer Limousins 470kg £1620, 440kg £1580, 470kg £1560, 460kg £1520, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 540kg £1610, 470kg £1530, Banbridge producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 480kg £1590, 440kg £1550, 440kg £1500 and Belfast producer Charolais 410kg £1450, 430kg £1430,
Heifers: Sold to £2290 for a 750kg Charolais (305ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousins 750kg £2290, 650kg £2010, 690kg £2000, 660kg £1970, 640kg £1940, 640kg £1850, 600kg £1810, Comber producer Limousin 660kg £1680, Lisburn producer Limousin heifers 540kg £1620, 540kg £1600, 510kg £1570, Belfast producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1520, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1470, 440kg £1380 and Comber producer Charolais 440kg £1400, 410kg £1320, 400kg £1300. Dropped calves: Sold to £490 for a Limousin bull calf.