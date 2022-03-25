‘Exceptional farm’ new to the NI market - Boasting over 96 acres of top quality agricultural land

This “exceptional farm” on the Killynaul Road, Caledon, County Tyrone, is ideally located in close proximity to the village of Caledon.

It is situated in a much sought after agricultural/residential location, which is renowned for its high fertile, free draining lands.

Selling agent, R.A. Noble and Co, states: “This excellent holding comprises an outstanding circa 96.7-acre farm, which boasts top quality agricultural lands held in one compact block and accessed via a private laneway from the Killynaul Road.”

The farm includes a range of established farm buildings.

These include: three silo pits (one with lean-to cubicle house and one with lean-to cattle shed); a hay shed with slatted tank; several traditional out offices, which form a tidy courtyard; and additional yard to the rear of the farm, with several traditional buildings and a former dwelling house.

The main residence, Killynaul House, occupies a prominent elevated site and was originally built in 1938, with a further extension in 1960. “This fine dwelling comprises an entrance hall, two reception rooms, dining room, kitchen and pantry on the ground floor,” the agent adds.

“The first floor boasts four spacious bedrooms and a bathroom.

“The entire property benefits from DG PVC windows and oil fired central heating.”

You can find out more about this exceptional farm here.

Alternatively, contact R.A. Noble and Co, Clogher, on Tel. 028 8554 8242.

1. Killynaul Road, Caledon, County Tyrone Image: www.nobleauctioneers.co.uk Photo Sales

2. Killynaul Road, Caledon, County Tyrone Image: www.nobleauctioneers.co.uk Photo Sales

3. Killynaul Road, Caledon, County Tyrone Image: www.nobleauctioneers.co.uk Photo Sales

4. Killynaul Road, Caledon, County Tyrone Image: www.nobleauctioneers.co.uk Photo Sales