Extensive damage to gardens and estates across NI following hurricane force gales, says National Trust

Storm Éowyn has caused extensive damage to gardens and estates cared for by the National Trust across Northern Ireland, with thousands of trees toppled, the conservation charity says.

Hurricane force gales of up to 100mph and heavy rain battered the region on Friday and into the weekend, with many National Trust places remaining closed for a few days for the clean up operation and ensure visitor and staff safety.

World-renowned gardens, irreplaceable specimen tree collections and treasured heritage structures cared for by the conservation charity are among those suffering widespread damage from the destructive storm.

Gregor Fulton, Trees and Woodland Adviser for National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “Our ranger and garden teams have been busy assessing the aftermath of the storm, but it’s already clear we’ve lost a large quantity of trees, which is sad, as Northern Ireland is already one of the least wooded parts of Europe.

Rowallane Belfast

“Mount Stewart suffered devastating damage with thousands of trees down, and at Rowallane Garden, some of the areas are unrecognisable.

“Many of our trees have veteran qualities and important histories, and they connect us to the people who planted them, as well as playing a vital role in the ecosystems of our landscapes. At Castle Ward we have lost a beech tree over 200 years old, several from the historic lime tree walk, and an ancient Yew tree.

“Storm Éowyn reminds us that the world is changing and that we need to adapt the places we care for, to ensure that people and nature can thrive.”

A Red Warning was issued for the first time in Northern Ireland since the Met Office moved to impact-based warnings in 2011, and National Trust sites were impacted across the whole region.

Rowallane Belfast

Due to the extent of the damage sustained, the conservation charity is now appealing for donations to help with repairing the damage caused by the storms to include tree planting, building repairs https://donate.nationaltrust.org.uk/s/.

Mount Stewart in Co Down was among the worst affected by the gusts of up to 100mph. An initial estimate of upwards of 10,000 trees were lost across the more than 900-acre (364 hectare) demesne as winds tore through the world-renowned formal gardens surrounding the historic house, extensive estate and woodlands.

In addition to the huge loss of trees at Mount Stewart, visitor and office facilities and the gardener’s bothy were all impacted. Clear-up work has begun but it is likely to take a few days before the property can safely reopen to visitors.

At Rowallane Garden, in Co Down, devastating winds of up to 90mph wreaked havoc across the historic estate, taking down over 150 trees and leaving areas of the estate almost unrecognisable.

Mount Stewart

Among the losses are irreplaceable specimen trees, including some over 250 years old, as well as rare and exotic species and rhododendrons planted by the estate's former owner, Hugh Armytage Moore, in the 1870s. Many of these trees saw their root plates ripped up, meaning they are lost forever, a heartbreaking blow to Rowallane’s unique tree collection and its legacy.

Furthermore, at Derrymore House, The Argory, Ardress in Co Armagh and Springhill in Co Londonderry fallen trees, damage to fencing and boardwalks and a destroyed glass house are all attributed to Storm Éowyn’s fury. In Co Fermanagh, large trees came down at Castle Coole, Florence Court, and the conifer woodland plantation destroyed at Derryvore near Crom.

Sean Maxwell, Climate and Environment Advisor for the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “Climate change is making our weather more unpredictable, increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events, like Storm Éowyn, and the devastating impact they have on habitats, heritage and access to nature.

“It’s not unusual for Northern Ireland to experience winter storms and we have built up something of a resilience to them, but the severity of Storm Éowyn has proved particularly impactful; with trees uprooted, buildings and infrastructure damaged as well as services closed due to power outages.”

Mount Stewart

The trust is advising visitors to sites to check property websites before setting out. Some places remain closed and walking routes may have changed at others.

National Trust teams are working tirelessly to repair and restore these special places. Donations can be made via the National Trust website https://donate.nationaltrust.org.uk/s/