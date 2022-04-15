‘Extremely rare opportunity to purchase beautifully situated 128-acre farm’ - Guide price of £1,300,000

Snitter Lane Farm, near Rothbury, Northumberland, presents an extremely rare opportunity to purchase a beautifully situated compact residential farm in an unspoilt, yet accessible location.

Read: Offers over £3,200,000 for 290-acre farm ‘ready for new owners to put their stamp on it’Snitter Lane Farm offers enormous potential due to the mix of productive farmland, well established woodland, and the delightful private wooded valley through which Back Burn flows. The attractive stone built four bedroom farmhouse lies within lovely south facing gardens with views across to the hills. The land is naturally divided by council roads and is offered for sale as a whole or in three lots, providing maximum flexibility to buyers. The house, which is of attractive local stone construction under a slate roof, provides four bedroom family accommodation, now in need of some modernisation and updating.

The stone built garage and two adjoining stores can be accessed from the boot room and with a ground floor area of 807 sq ft offer potential, subject to planning, to extend the accommodation, or to provide a holiday cottage or offices.

There is an attractive small roadside stone outbuilding which may also have potential for alternative uses, adjacent to which is an agricultural storage barn.

The gardens are well maintained and include a central lawned area with mature Yew hedging, a small pond and views across the ha-ha to the parkland.

There is a sheltered vegetable garden, orchard and amenity woodland area. The farm, in total, extends to approximately 128.5 acres lying in three blocks. Lot one, including the house, extends to 40 acres, with 22 acres of productive flat meadow land which is ideal for grazing and mowing for hay and silage.

The remaining land comprises pasture land and the wooded valley each side of Back Burn. The stream itself meanders through the valley with wooded and grass banksides providing an area which is likely to appeal to those with wildlife and conservation interests. Guide price £850,000 Lot two lies to the north of Snitter Lane and extends to about 37.5 acres (15.18 ha).

This includes pasture and amenity land, through which the Back Burn also runs, and then leading on to just over 20 acres (8.32 ha) of land comprising two fields farmed in arable rotation. Guide Price £200,000 Lot three extends to 51.07 acres (20.67 ha) lying to the east of the farm, including 13 acres of good quality roadside paddocks and meadow, 22 acres of steeper grazing, a two-acre separate paddock and 13 acres of well-established largely conifer woodland.

There is good road frontage, as well as access from the track to the south of the land. Guide Price £250,000

Snitter Lane Farm is on the market through Savills – visit the website at www.savills.com or view the listing here.

1. Snitter Lane Farm Image: Savills Photo Sales

2. Snitter Lane Farm Image: Savills Photo Sales

3. Snitter Lane Farm Image: Savills Photo Sales

4. Bedroom Image: Savills Photo Sales