Factory type lambs fall back in price at Raphoe

Factory type lambs fell slightly back in price as factory quotes dropped this week.

Lambs (25kgs to 30kgs) sold from €78 to €98 each.

Lambs (30kgs to 35kgs) sold from €90 to €120 each.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambs weighing 42kgs to 45kgs sold from €143 to €158 each.

Lambs in the range of 47kgs to 51kgs sold from €152 to €168 each.

Lighter fat ewes sold from €75 to €120 each while heavier fat ewes made from €130 to €180

with quality lots reaching €200 to €215 each.

At the cattle sale on Thursday 30th June 2022 there was an improvement in trade this week for the larger entry of stock on offer.

Fat Cows peaked at €2620 for 865kgs - with strong demand for all cows, especially well fleshed animals.

Forward cattle also met a brisk trade with quality lots selling from €1400 to €1500 over the weight

and regularly up to and over €3/kg. Medium weights also sold well on the day from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

With more farmers around the ring, lighter weights were highly sought after

leading to an improvement in the price paid in previous weeks, selling from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

FR cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2.10/kg for lighter weights while heavier FR cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €700/head to €2620/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €920 to €1525 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €825 to €1265 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €980 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €635 to €1440 over the weight