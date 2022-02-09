Farm shop owners ‘forever indebted’ to firefighters who attended blaze

In a post on Facebook, the Herron family said they will ‘forever be indebted for the bravery, proficiency and professionalism displayed by each and every one during their hour of need’.

“As a family, we also wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community and our loyal patrons.

“Your calls and kind messages of support are so very much appreciated at this challenging time,” they added.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: Facebook/Ashvale Farm Shop

See also: Firefighters tackling ‘well-developed’ blaze at popular farm shopEarlier today, NIFRS confirmed the incident was ongoing but had been scaled back.

A spokesperson said: “At 6.20am we were called to a fire at a large storeroom on Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn.

“At the height of the fire, 45 firefighters were in attendance.

“They worked in difficult conditions to stop the fire from spreading to the adjoining shop.”

Image: Facebook/Ashvale Farm Shop

Downshire East councillor, Andrew Gowan, described Ashvale Farm Shop as a “fantastic family business” that is “greatly valued by the local community and beyond”.

He commented: “It is devastating to see the destruction caused by a fire during the night.

“My thoughts are with the Herron family this morning, who have grown the business so much over recent years.