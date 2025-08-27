Farmers’ Choir NI resumes rehearsals ahead of busy season

Farmers’ Choir NI will recommence rehearsals on Monday 8th September at 8pm in Ballymena Academy, following a break over the summer.

The choir is preparing for a busy programme of events in the months ahead, including a Christmas Concert and Carol Service, which promise to showcase the talent of its members.

Established as a platform for those within the rural community to come together for singing and social interaction, Farmers’ Choir NI continues to grow in reputation and ambition.

The forthcoming season offers an excellent opportunity for members to contribute towards our future performances while enjoying the camaraderie of the group.

Anyone from the rural community who is interested in joining the choir should contact the secretary, Arlene, for further information email [email protected]