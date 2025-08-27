Farmers’ Choir NI resumes rehearsals ahead of busy season

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Farmers’ Choir NI will recommence rehearsals on Monday 8th September at 8pm in Ballymena Academy, following a break over the summer.

The choir is preparing for a busy programme of events in the months ahead, including a Christmas Concert and Carol Service, which promise to showcase the talent of its members.

Most Popular

Established as a platform for those within the rural community to come together for singing and social interaction, Farmers’ Choir NI continues to grow in reputation and ambition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forthcoming season offers an excellent opportunity for members to contribute towards our future performances while enjoying the camaraderie of the group.

Anyone from the rural community who is interested in joining the choir should contact the secretary, Arlene, for further information email [email protected]

Related topics:Ballymena Academy
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice