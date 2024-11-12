Farmers For Action to attend London protest on Tuesday 19 November
Farmers are planning to descend on the capital next week to protest against the changes to Inheritance Tax which were announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeve’s Budget.
William Taylor, FFA NI co-ordinator, commented: “The key to a successful protest in London is for farming families to send representation where possible and be there to display high profile banners/posters, and protest peacefully, but firmly and safely, to show the government that we are professional and responsible and that we mean business!”
Farmer and grower members of the NFU will also be meeting with MPs in Parliament on 19 November, urging them to ask the Chancellor to reconsider the changes to Inheritance Tax.