Farmers help protect our natural assets – Barton

Speaking in the recent Northern Ireland Assembly debate on Nature-friendly farming Mrs Barton said: “Farmers have an inherent interest in maintaining their land and protecting the environment to ensure long-term productivity on their farm and enable the natural assets to be passed to the succeeding generation in a better condition.

“In supporting nature-friendly farming, a balance must be established between climate, biodiversity, food production and rural development.

“Nature-friendly farming demonstrates a way of farming that is helpful to wildlife, the environment and the climate while still producing top-quality produce.

“With the ever-increasing demand for food worldwide, its production must be balanced with nature, creating environmental sustainability.