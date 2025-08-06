Farming family’s lifelong values inspire support for Air Ambulance NI on special milestone

Saintfield woman, Eunice Murdock, marked her 90th birthday in a truly generous way, requesting donations to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in place of presents.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 14 June, Eunice celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends at a special gathering held in Crossgar War Memorial and Community Hall.

In lieu of gifts, she asked her guests to donate to Air Ambulance NI, raising an incredible £2,000 in support of the lifesaving service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eunice, who comes from a farming background, chose Air Ambulance NI as her charity of choice due to her strong belief in supporting services that help rural communities.

Eunice Murdock presented a cheque to the Air Ambulance.

Speaking about her decision, she said: “Living on a farm all my life, I’ve seen the dangers and accidents that can happen in the countryside.

“You never know when you or someone close to you might need the Air Ambulance. It’s a service for everyone.”

To personally hand over the donation, Eunice and her daughter Helen recently visited the Air Ambulance NI base near Lisburn, where they met with members of the team and saw first-hand the operations behind the emergency service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bebhionn Hardy, Community Fundraising Coordinator at Air Ambulance NI, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Eunice and her daughter to the base. Her generosity and the kindness of her friends and family will help us continue our mission of saving lives, brains and limbs across Northern Ireland. We’re especially touched by her understanding of the importance of our work in rural and farming communities.”

Eunice Murdock who recently celebrated a very special birthday.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average the medical team are called upon twice every day, whether that is as a result of a serious road traffic collision, farm or workplace accident, sport and leisure incident or a serious medical emergency.

Any patients or families of the HEMS are welcome to visit the airbase and should get in touch with Air Ambulance NI by calling 028 9262 2677.

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £3 million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations are crucial. One of the simplest ways to support is by becoming a member of Club AANI and donating via a monthly or annual subscription. Find out more by visiting www.airambulanceni.org alternatively you can contact the charity directly by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 9262 2677.