Farming Life’s ‘Christmas Quiz of the Year’

A few topics, machines, people and animals we have reported on over the course of this year.

The answers are at the end!

1. At the start of the year, we reported on a new breed of sheep introduced to the UK that was proving to be ‘spot on’. This attractive looking and strikingly marked sheep arrived on these shores from its native country, The Netherlands. Can you name the breed?

2. Hit farming series ‘Rare Breed – a farming year’ will soon be returning to TV screens! But, how many series of the popular show have there been so far?

3. A nine-week-old pup broke records at Skipton Auction Mart’s two-day timed online working sheepdog sale back in May! It sold for a staggering £7,600! What was the pup called?

4. In June, the North Antrim Agricultural Association was honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. What agricultural show does the association organise each year?

5. Balmoral Show went ahead this year, but there was a change of date due to the Covid-19 pandemic! What month was Balmoral held this year?

6. We featured County Antrim funny man Robert Heaney back in October – taking the internet by storm with his tongue in cheek videos! By what name is Robert better known as?

7. Who was named as the NFU’s 2021 Farming Champion of the Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards?

8. We compiled a list of the ‘Top 10 things a young farmer is most likely to spend their £100 High Street Voucher on’. We suggested a month’s supply of a certain drink! Can you remember what it was?

9. A 60-year-old tractor sold at a charity auction, organised by City of Derry YFC in October, for a whopping £30,000 - with the proceeds going to Air Ambulance NI! What was the tractor?

10. A tractor restoration show returned to BBC 1 NI in the autumn. Complete the name of the show: ‘------- --- Tractors’

11. A charity raffle to win a roan Limousin X heifer was organised this year, with proceeds going to Air Ambulance NI. What was the heifer called?

12. A tornado ripped through rural parts of Kilkeel in County Down at the beginning of November! Can you recall what was blown over in one farmer’s yard?

13. This Farming Life made a very welcome return to TV (you can watch the first six episodes of series five on BBC iPlayer!). Where was it filmed?

14. We recently revealed a new farming show would be coming to the BBC, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure! What soap did Kelvin Fletcher star in?

15. Jeremy Clarkson has been flying the flag for farming throughout 2021. What is the name of his farm?

16. Red Shepherdess, Hannah Jackson, celebrated making it onto the Sunday Times Best Sellers list. But what is the name of her book?

17. Well-known Welsh farmer, Gareth Wyn Jones, regularly ends his videos and social media posts with a particular phrase. Do you know what it is?

18. There was a record-breaking price at the annual show and sale of 400 Limousin X single suckled calves held at Markethill, on behalf of the NI Limousin Club. What was that record-breaking price the champion heifer sold to?

19. What is the name of the charity that was formed in Northern Ireland in 2002, which provides help and support for farmers and farming families across the province?

20. What was named ‘Tractor of the Year 2022’?

Answers: