Fat bulls selling to £3100 at Swatragh Mart, weanling bullocks to 514p/kg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 31st March saw a great entry of 130 cattle presented for sale which resulted in another breathtaking trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 383p/kg for a Charolais at 560kg (£2150) and to a top of £2690 per head for a Limousin at 730kg (368p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 514p/kg for a Limousin at 286kg (£1470) and to a top of £2820 per head for a Limousin at 652kg (433p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifers sold to 482p/kg for a Charolais at 272kg (£1310) and to a top of £2460 per head for a Charolais at 608kg (405p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 560kg £2150 (383), Draperstown producer, Limousin 730kg £2690 (368), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 540kg £1900 (351), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 660kg £2220 (336), Martinstown producer, Limousin 670kg £2080 (310) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2310 (308).

Fat bulls (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Saler 990kg £3100 (313).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Martinstown producer, Charolais 272kg £1310 (482), Draperstown producer, Charolais 244kg £1170 (480), Draperstown producer, Charolais 240kg £1130 (471), Ballymena producer, Limousin 286kg £1320 (462) and Martinstown producer, Charolais 290kg £1200 (414).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Desertmartin producer, Limousin 350kg £1540 (440), Maghera producer, Charolais 376kg £1610 (428), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 352kg £1500 (426), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 364kg £1490 (409), Swatragh producer, Limousin 334kg £1360 (407), Maghera producer, Charolais 396kg £1600 (404), Draperstown producer, Charolais 314kg £1270 (404), Swatragh producer, Limousin 312kg £1260 (404), Draperstown producer, Charolais 362kg £1420 (392) and Magherafelt producer, Charolais 368kg £1430 (389).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 482kg £2020 (419), Loup producer, Charolais 450kg £1870 (416), Maghera producer, Charolais 408kg £1690 (414), Maghera producer, Charolais 432kg £1740 (403), Maghera producer, Simmental 416kg £1650 (397), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 450kg £1760 (391), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 428kg £1590 (371) and Ballymena producer, Holstein 400kg £1250 (313).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, Charolais 560kg £2460 (439), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 564kg £2400 (426), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 552kg £2280 (413), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 588kg £2400 (408), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 542kg £2200 (406), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 512kg £2080 (406), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 554kg £2220 (401), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 576kg £2300 (399), Moneymore producer, Charolais 588kg £2310 (393), Moneymore producer, Limousin 562kg £2190 (390) and Moneymore producer, Limousin 586kg £2280 (389).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 608kg £2460 (405) and Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 602kg £2350 (390).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Tobermore producer, Limousin 286kg £1470 (514), Draperstown producer, Limousin 292kg £1490 (510), Draperstown producer, Limousin 252kg £1230 (488), Swatragh producer, Limousin 224kg £1060 (473), Draperstown producer, Limousin 274kg £1250 (456) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 198kg £870 (439).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desertmartin producer, Limousin 382kg £1850 (484), Kilrea producer, Limousin 356kg £1720 (483), Swatragh producer, Limousin 322kg £1540 (478), Martinstown producer, Charolais 394kg £1870 (475), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 396kg £1860 (470), Draperstown producer, Charolais 300kg £1410 (470), Ballymena producer, Limousin 330kg £1530 (464), Draperstown producer, Limousin 348kg £1610 (463), Dungannon producer, Charolais 346kg £1600 (462), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 372kg £1690 (454), Swatragh producer, Charolais 302kg £1370 (454) and Desertmartin producer, Aberdeen Angus 364kg £1640 (451).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 416kg £1810 (435), Loup producer, Charolais 446kg £1900 (426), Dungannon producer, Charolais 408kg £1690 (414), Dungannon producer, Charolais 428kg £1740 (407), Tobermore producer, Limousin 462kg £1860 (403), Dungiven producer, Charolais 420kg £1670 (398), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 450kg £1750 (389), Loup producer, Charolais 476kg £1800 (378) and Dungannon producer, Charolais 418kg £1580 (378).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, Charolais 562kg £2500 (445), Moneymore producer, Charolais 508kg £2190 (431), Culnady producer, Limousin 592kg £2480 (419), Moneymore producer, Limousin 540kg £2260 (419), Tobermore producer, Limousin 552kg £2300 (417), Tobermore producer, Limousin 500kg £2020 (404) and Moneymore producer, Limousin 592kg £2150 (363).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, Charolais 610kg £2780 (456), Culnady producer, Limousin 652kg £2820 (433), Moneymore producer, Limousin 608kg £2370 (390), Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 600kg £2250 (375) and Culnady producer, Charolais 632kg £2250 (356).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekly sheep sale: A seasonal entry of 750 sheep was met with a 100% clearance on Saturday 29th March at Swatragh which resulted in a much improved trade with 520 fat hoggets and 230 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £183 for a single hogget at 40kg and to a top of 718p/kg for two hoggets at 20kg into £143.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £268 for one ewe and fat rams to a top of £216 for 1 ram with many more lots reaching super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 5th April - yard open at 7:30am, sale starting 10:30am sharp.

All types of sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Super heavy weight fat hoggets - 30kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annaghmore producer, 13 hoggets 33kg £173.50 (526), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 40kg £183 (458) and Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 40kg £180 (450).

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 11 hoggets 25kg £168.50 (674), Bellaghy producer, 20 hoggets 26kg £171 (658), Kilrea producer, 42 hoggets 25.5kg £166.50 (653), Slaughtneil producer, 10 hoggets 26kg £169.50 (652), Slaughtneil producer, 22 hoggets 26.5kg £168 (634), Clady producer, 1 hogget 26kg £164 (631), Claudy producer, 6 hoggets 26.5kg £166 (626), Coleraine producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £164 (619), Maghera producer, 20 hoggets 26kg £160 (615), Claudy producer, 19 hoggets 28kg £172 (614), Upperlands producer, 1 hogget 28kg £171 (611) and Annaghmore producer, 27.5kg £167.50 (609).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 8 hoggets 24kg £169 (704), Magherafelt producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £154 (700), Slaughtneil producer, 20 hoggets 21.5kg £149 (693), Draperstown producer, 16 hoggets 21kg £145 (690), Omagh producer, 28 hoggets 21.5kg £148 (688), Maghera producer, 5 hoggets 22kg £150.50 (684), Clady producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £152 (676), Limavady producer, 6 hoggets 22.5kg £152 (676), Coagh producer, 9 hoggets 24.5kg £165 (673), Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 24kg £161.50 (673) and Aghadowey producer, 31 hoggets 24kg £160 (667).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 20kg £143.50 (718), Stranocum producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £143 (715), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 18kg £123 (683), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £138.50 (676) and Toomebridge producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £129.50 (648).

Fat ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £268, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £238, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £226, Maghera producer, 4 ewes £218, Stewartstown producer, 3 ewes £218, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £214, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £212, Annaghmore producer, 10 ewes £211, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £210, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £204, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £204, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £200, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £198 and Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £198.

Fat rams

Annaghmore producer, 1 ram £216, Annaghmore producer, 1 ram £190, Claudy producer, 1 ram £144, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £144 and Lissan producer, 1 ram £140.

Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 27th March seen a good entry of 400 breeding sheep which resulted in an outstanding trade with outfits reaching a top of £455 for one ewe with two lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £320 for two ewes with two lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £235 for two ewes.

Pet lambs to £52 for two lambs.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Pet lambs

Dungiven producer, 2 lambs £52, Draperstown producer, 2 lambs £45, Kilrea producer, 1 lamb £32, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £27, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £26, Garvagh producer, 2 lambs £26, Garvagh producer, 2 lambs £25, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £24, Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb £23 and Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £21.

In-lamb ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limavady producer, 2 ewes £235, Limavady producer, 10 ewes £220 and Limavady producer, 4 ewes £190.

Ewes with twins at foot

Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £455, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £410, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £400, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £385, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £380, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £340, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £335, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Fintona producer, 4 ewes and 6 lambs £330, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £320, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310 and Eglinton producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £305.

Ewes with singles at foot

Dungannon producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £320, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £305, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Greysteel producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Ballymoney producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £260 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.