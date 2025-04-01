Fat bulls selling to £3100 at Swatragh Mart, weanling bullocks to 514p/kg
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cows sold to 383p/kg for a Charolais at 560kg (£2150) and to a top of £2690 per head for a Limousin at 730kg (368p/kg).
Bullocks sold to 514p/kg for a Limousin at 286kg (£1470) and to a top of £2820 per head for a Limousin at 652kg (433p/kg).
Heifers sold to 482p/kg for a Charolais at 272kg (£1310) and to a top of £2460 per head for a Charolais at 608kg (405p/kg).
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 560kg £2150 (383), Draperstown producer, Limousin 730kg £2690 (368), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 540kg £1900 (351), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 660kg £2220 (336), Martinstown producer, Limousin 670kg £2080 (310) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2310 (308).
Fat bulls (p/kg)
Kilrea producer, Saler 990kg £3100 (313).
Heifers
Up to 300kg (p/kg)
Martinstown producer, Charolais 272kg £1310 (482), Draperstown producer, Charolais 244kg £1170 (480), Draperstown producer, Charolais 240kg £1130 (471), Ballymena producer, Limousin 286kg £1320 (462) and Martinstown producer, Charolais 290kg £1200 (414).
300 up to 400kg (p/kg)
Desertmartin producer, Limousin 350kg £1540 (440), Maghera producer, Charolais 376kg £1610 (428), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 352kg £1500 (426), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 364kg £1490 (409), Swatragh producer, Limousin 334kg £1360 (407), Maghera producer, Charolais 396kg £1600 (404), Draperstown producer, Charolais 314kg £1270 (404), Swatragh producer, Limousin 312kg £1260 (404), Draperstown producer, Charolais 362kg £1420 (392) and Magherafelt producer, Charolais 368kg £1430 (389).
400 up to 500kg (p/kg)
Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 482kg £2020 (419), Loup producer, Charolais 450kg £1870 (416), Maghera producer, Charolais 408kg £1690 (414), Maghera producer, Charolais 432kg £1740 (403), Maghera producer, Simmental 416kg £1650 (397), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 450kg £1760 (391), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 428kg £1590 (371) and Ballymena producer, Holstein 400kg £1250 (313).
500 up to 600kg (p/kg)
Moneymore producer, Charolais 560kg £2460 (439), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 564kg £2400 (426), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 552kg £2280 (413), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 588kg £2400 (408), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 542kg £2200 (406), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 512kg £2080 (406), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 554kg £2220 (401), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 576kg £2300 (399), Moneymore producer, Charolais 588kg £2310 (393), Moneymore producer, Limousin 562kg £2190 (390) and Moneymore producer, Limousin 586kg £2280 (389).
600kg and over (p/kg)
Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 608kg £2460 (405) and Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 602kg £2350 (390).
Bullocks
up to 300kg (p/kg)
Tobermore producer, Limousin 286kg £1470 (514), Draperstown producer, Limousin 292kg £1490 (510), Draperstown producer, Limousin 252kg £1230 (488), Swatragh producer, Limousin 224kg £1060 (473), Draperstown producer, Limousin 274kg £1250 (456) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 198kg £870 (439).
300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)
Desertmartin producer, Limousin 382kg £1850 (484), Kilrea producer, Limousin 356kg £1720 (483), Swatragh producer, Limousin 322kg £1540 (478), Martinstown producer, Charolais 394kg £1870 (475), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 396kg £1860 (470), Draperstown producer, Charolais 300kg £1410 (470), Ballymena producer, Limousin 330kg £1530 (464), Draperstown producer, Limousin 348kg £1610 (463), Dungannon producer, Charolais 346kg £1600 (462), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 372kg £1690 (454), Swatragh producer, Charolais 302kg £1370 (454) and Desertmartin producer, Aberdeen Angus 364kg £1640 (451).
400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Charolais 416kg £1810 (435), Loup producer, Charolais 446kg £1900 (426), Dungannon producer, Charolais 408kg £1690 (414), Dungannon producer, Charolais 428kg £1740 (407), Tobermore producer, Limousin 462kg £1860 (403), Dungiven producer, Charolais 420kg £1670 (398), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 450kg £1750 (389), Loup producer, Charolais 476kg £1800 (378) and Dungannon producer, Charolais 418kg £1580 (378).
500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)
Moneymore producer, Charolais 562kg £2500 (445), Moneymore producer, Charolais 508kg £2190 (431), Culnady producer, Limousin 592kg £2480 (419), Moneymore producer, Limousin 540kg £2260 (419), Tobermore producer, Limousin 552kg £2300 (417), Tobermore producer, Limousin 500kg £2020 (404) and Moneymore producer, Limousin 592kg £2150 (363).
600kg and over (p/kg)
Moneymore producer, Charolais 610kg £2780 (456), Culnady producer, Limousin 652kg £2820 (433), Moneymore producer, Limousin 608kg £2370 (390), Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 600kg £2250 (375) and Culnady producer, Charolais 632kg £2250 (356).
Weekly sheep sale: A seasonal entry of 750 sheep was met with a 100% clearance on Saturday 29th March at Swatragh which resulted in a much improved trade with 520 fat hoggets and 230 fat ewes and rams on offer.
Fat hoggets sold to a top of £183 for a single hogget at 40kg and to a top of 718p/kg for two hoggets at 20kg into £143.50.
Fat ewes to a top of £268 for one ewe and fat rams to a top of £216 for 1 ram with many more lots reaching super prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 5th April - yard open at 7:30am, sale starting 10:30am sharp.
All types of sheep required to meet demand.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Super heavy weight fat hoggets - 30kg and over (p/kg)
Annaghmore producer, 13 hoggets 33kg £173.50 (526), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 40kg £183 (458) and Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 40kg £180 (450).
Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 11 hoggets 25kg £168.50 (674), Bellaghy producer, 20 hoggets 26kg £171 (658), Kilrea producer, 42 hoggets 25.5kg £166.50 (653), Slaughtneil producer, 10 hoggets 26kg £169.50 (652), Slaughtneil producer, 22 hoggets 26.5kg £168 (634), Clady producer, 1 hogget 26kg £164 (631), Claudy producer, 6 hoggets 26.5kg £166 (626), Coleraine producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £164 (619), Maghera producer, 20 hoggets 26kg £160 (615), Claudy producer, 19 hoggets 28kg £172 (614), Upperlands producer, 1 hogget 28kg £171 (611) and Annaghmore producer, 27.5kg £167.50 (609).
Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 8 hoggets 24kg £169 (704), Magherafelt producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £154 (700), Slaughtneil producer, 20 hoggets 21.5kg £149 (693), Draperstown producer, 16 hoggets 21kg £145 (690), Omagh producer, 28 hoggets 21.5kg £148 (688), Maghera producer, 5 hoggets 22kg £150.50 (684), Clady producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £152 (676), Limavady producer, 6 hoggets 22.5kg £152 (676), Coagh producer, 9 hoggets 24.5kg £165 (673), Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 24kg £161.50 (673) and Aghadowey producer, 31 hoggets 24kg £160 (667).
Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 20kg £143.50 (718), Stranocum producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £143 (715), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 18kg £123 (683), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £138.50 (676) and Toomebridge producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £129.50 (648).
Fat ewes
Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £268, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £238, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £226, Maghera producer, 4 ewes £218, Stewartstown producer, 3 ewes £218, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £214, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £212, Annaghmore producer, 10 ewes £211, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £210, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £204, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £204, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £200, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £198 and Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £198.
Fat rams
Annaghmore producer, 1 ram £216, Annaghmore producer, 1 ram £190, Claudy producer, 1 ram £144, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £144 and Lissan producer, 1 ram £140.
Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 27th March seen a good entry of 400 breeding sheep which resulted in an outstanding trade with outfits reaching a top of £455 for one ewe with two lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £320 for two ewes with two lambs at foot.
In-lamb ewes to a top of £235 for two ewes.
Pet lambs to £52 for two lambs.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Pet lambs
Dungiven producer, 2 lambs £52, Draperstown producer, 2 lambs £45, Kilrea producer, 1 lamb £32, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £27, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £26, Garvagh producer, 2 lambs £26, Garvagh producer, 2 lambs £25, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £24, Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb £23 and Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £21.
In-lamb ewes
Limavady producer, 2 ewes £235, Limavady producer, 10 ewes £220 and Limavady producer, 4 ewes £190.
Ewes with twins at foot
Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £455, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £410, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £400, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £385, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £380, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £340, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £335, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Fintona producer, 4 ewes and 6 lambs £330, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £320, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310 and Eglinton producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £305.
Ewes with singles at foot
Dungannon producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £320, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £305, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Greysteel producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Ballymoney producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £260 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.