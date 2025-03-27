Fat cows and bulls selling to £3040 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 370 calves and weanlings on Thursday 20th March at Kilrea Mart which met with an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Ballymoney farmer, Saler £1200, £800; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £1065, Fleckvieh £830; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1000; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £950, Belgian Blue £940, Hereford £805, £780, £730; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £945, £830; Upperlands farmer, Simmental £890; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £860, £725; Craigavon farmer, Limousin £805; Armoy farmer, Hereford £795; Toomebridge farmer, Aberdeen Angus £790, Friesian £685, £590, £565; Bellaghy farmer, Belgian Blue £775, Aberdeen Angus £640; Armoy farmer, Limousin £730; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £705, £600, £500, £485; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £700, £655; Dungiven farmer, Saler £665, £425; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £665; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £660; Londonderry farmer, Belgian Blue £635, Aberdeen Angus £560, £460, £400; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £570; Toomebridge farmer, Aberdeen Angus £565, Belgian Blue £480, Aberdeen Angus £470; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £555; Armoy farmer, Hereford £530, Aberdeen Angus £525, Hereford £505; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £520; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £485; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £465 and Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400.

Heifer calves

Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £1070, Aberdeen Angus £935, Limousin £935, Aberdeen Angus £910; Ballymoney farmer, Saler £1000, £890, £755; Portglenone farmer, Limousin £985; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £910; Finvoy farmer, Limousin £810, Belgian Blue £700, Aberdeen Angus £690, Belgian Blue £600; Maghera farmer, Hereford £805, £675, Aberdeen Angus £650; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £795, Limousin £790, Simmental £790, Hereford £770; Aghalee farmer, Limousin £790, £630; Bellaghy farmer, Belgian Blue £680; Londonderry farmer, Belgian Blue £640, Aberdeen Angus £520, £405; Aghalee farmer, Limousin £630; Pomeroy farmer, Holstein £630, £610, £580, £540; Ballyclare farmer, Aberdeen Angus £620; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £610, Hereford £590; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £600; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £550; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £545; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £475; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £475; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £470; Toomebridge farmer, Aberdeen Angus £470, Belgian Blue £460, Aberdeen Angus £440, Belgian Blue £430; Knockloughrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £465; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £445; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £445, £435; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435, Hereford £415, Belgian Blue £405; Greysteel farmer, Hereford £420; Broughshane farmer, Aberdeen Angus £405; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £405 and Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £275.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suck calves (100)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1695 and 5.32 ppk.

A good entry of 1000 on Monday 24th March at Kilrea Mart which met a sharper trade throughout this week with quality lambs in demand.

Lambs to £7.53 per kg and to top of £175.

Fat ewes to £238.

Lambs

Maghera farmer, 17k £128 (753); Cookstown farmer, 21k £149.50 (712); Claudy farmer, 19k £133 (700), 19.5k £135.50 (695), 23.5k £163 (694); Limavady farmer, 23k £157.50 (685); Ballymena farmer, 22.5k £154 (684); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £159 (677); Ballymoney farmer, 24k £162 (675); Aghadowey farmer, 24.5k £165 (674); Claudy farmer, 19.5k £131 (672), 20.5k £136.50 (666); Moneymore farmer, 23k £154.50 (672); Armoy farmer, 24k £161 (671); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £150 (667); Limavady farmer, 21k £140 (667); Ballyclare farmer, 23.5k £156 (664); Coleraine farmer, 22.5k £148.50 (660); Ballymoney farmer, 20.5k £135 (659) and Kilrea farmer, 22k £145 (659).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £238.

More ewes needed.

Dairy report

A small entry of dairy on Tuesday 25th March at Kilrea Mart which sold to a top price of £2700 for a calved heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 440 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 26th March at Kilrea Mart which met with an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £2850, heifers to £2740 and fat cows and bulls to £3040.

Fat cows: 100 on offer, sharp trade.

Limavady farmer, 600k Charolais £2380 (397); Ballyclare farmer, 470k Limousin £1750 (372), Limavady farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1850 (370), 820k Charolais Cow £2930 (357); Ballymena farmer, 670k Belgian Blue £2320 (346), Toomebridge farmer, 850k Belgian Blue £2920 (344) and Coleraine farmer, 610k £2060 (338).

Friesian cows to 333 ppk.

Suckler section

Batch of quality in calf cows to £2800 and Simmental cow with calf at foot £2800.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Ballymena farmer, 390k Charolais £1770 (454), 400k £1750 (438), 400k £1730 (433), 440k £1900 (432), 430k £1840 (428); Garvagh farmer, 560k Limousin £2480 (443), 500k £2180 (436), 630k £2740 (435), 600k £2600 (433), 640k £2720 (425); Maghera farmer, 560k Charolais £2460 (439), 610k £2640 (433); Rasharkin farmer, 520k Charolais £2280 (439), 430k £1800 (419); Randalstown farmer, 520k Belgian Blue £2280 (439), Kilrea farmer, 440k Limousin £1920 (436)340k £1470 (432); Coleraine farmer, 250k Aberdeen Angus £1090 (436); Limavady farmer, 310k Aberdeen Angus £1350 (436), 320k £1360 (425) and Maghera farmer, 430k Limousin £1860 (433), 430k £1840 (428), 470k £1990 (423)580k £2440 (421).

Steers

Coleraine farmer, 340k Aberdeen Angus £1600 (471), 370k £1620 (438), 370k £1600 (432); Randalstown farmer, 370k Simmental £1720 (465), 390k £1620 (426), 450k £1880 (418), 360k £1500 (417); Antrim farmer, 360k Limousin £1630 (453), 350k £1550 (443), 360k £1560 (433), 380k £1630 (429), 340k £1440 (424); Ballymena farmer, 470k Charolais £2090 (445), 410k £1800 (439), 500k £2160 (432), 560k £2320 (414); Randalstown farmer, 570k Limousin £2520 (442) and Coleraine farmer, 560k Limousin £2400 (429).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd.