Fat cows sell to £1690 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 1 months old. Topped to £350 for Angus Bull Calf for a Katesbridge Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1070 for a 486k Hereford Bull from Lisburn Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1690 for 800k Simmental, Heifers topped £1380 for 638k Angus, Bullocks topped at £1170 for 562k Hereford,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Katesbridge Farmer Angus at £350, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £285, Dromore Farmer Angus at £240, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £220, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £210, Dromore Farmer Angus at £205, Newry Farmer Shorthorn at £185, Ballyroney Farmer Angus at £180, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian at £165, Friesian at £165,

Heifer Calves: Katesbridge Farmer Limousin at £270, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £230, Dromore Farmer Hereford at £200, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £170, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin at £150, Dromore Farmer Angus at £125, Ballyward Farmer Simmental at £120, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £120, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £120,

WEANLING Male Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Blue 266k at £680 (256), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 308k at £770 (250), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 376k at £940 (250), Limousin 388k at £950 (245), Limousin 384k at £940 (245), Lisburn Farmer Hereford 486k at £1070, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 388k at £950, Limousin 376k at £940, Limousin 384k at £940, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 372k at £850, Blonde 352k at £810, Limousin 308k at £770, Newry Farmer Limousin 316k at £700, Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 298k at £690, Lisburn Farmer Hereford 350k at £690,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 306k at £750 (245), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 354k at £845 (239), Newry Farmer Limousin 252k at £570 (226), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 306k at £680 (222), Newry Farmer Limousin 270k at £590 (219), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 354k at £845, Limousin 386k at £790, Armagh Farmer Blue 366k at £780, Blue 382k at £770, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 434k at £760, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 376k at £760, Charolais 306k at £750, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 386k at £720, Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 354k at £715, Charolais 372k at £680,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge Farmer Simmental 800k at £1690, Angus 654k at £1380, Blue 800k at £1340, Newry Farmer Hereford 696k at £1075, Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 622k at £1070, Newcastle Farmer Angus 674k at £1060, Angus 528k at £900, Mayobridge Farmer Friesian 536k at £660, Friesian 510k at £650,

Cows and Calves: Ballyward Farmer Blue cow and Angus Calf at £1380, Blue cow and Angus calf at £1300,

Store Heifers: Lurgan Farmer Limousin 448k at £1030 (230), Newry Farmer Blonde 432k at £990 (230), Dromara Farmer Angus 486k at £1100 (227), Blue 474k at £1070 (226), Banbridge Farmer Angus 602k at £1340 (223), Lurgan Farmer Limousin 412k at £900, (219), Banbridge Farmer Angus 638k at £1380, Angus 618k at £1340, Angus 602k at £1340, Ballyroney Farmer Blue 662k at £1310, Blue 604k at £1290, Banbridge Farmer Angus 590k at £1280, Angus 588k at £1280, Angus 566k at £1200, Angus 566k at £1190, Angus 564k at £1180,

Bullocks: Dromara Farmer Hereford 452k at £1030 (228), Newry Farmer Limousin 418k at £950 (228), Ballyward Farmer Blue 394k at £885 (225), Dromara Farmer Hereford 482k at £1060 (220), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 418k at £900 (215), Dromara Farmer Hereford 518k at £1100 (215), Newry Farmer Hereford 562k at £1170, Dromara Farmer Hereford 518k at £1110, Hereford 538k at £1100, Newry Farmer Hereford 534k at £1090, Angus 524k at £1070, Dromara Farmer Hereford 482k at £1060, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 512k at £1060, Annaclone Farmer FCK 542k at £1060, Kilkeel Farmer Shorthorn 524k at £1040, Dromara Farmer Hereford 452k at £1030,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs sell to a Good Trade. Fat Ewes selling to a mighty trade this week again. Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £6.19 a kilo for 21kg at £130, Fat ewes topped at £276 for a Texel Ewe from a Mayobridge Farmer. More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £175 to £200.

Spring lambs: Bryansford Farmer 30k at £135, 23.3k at £131, Ballynahinch Farmer 21k at £130, Downpatrick Farmer 22.5kg at £130, Downpatrick Farmer 22.4 at £130, Loughbrickland Farmer 24.3 at £130, Newry Farmer 23.8k at £130, Banbridge Farmer 21.5k at £129,

Hoggets: Hilltown Farmer 34k at £138, Kilkeel Farmer 33.6k at £135, Banbridge Farmer 33.7k at £133, Ballynahinch Farmer 26.7k at £133, 30k at £132, Portaferry Farmer 27.2k at £132, Newry Farmer 31k at £132, Rathfriland Farmer 32.5kg at £131.5,

FAT EWES: Mayobridge farmer: £276, Dromara farmer: at £258, Banbridge Farmer at £236, Kilkeel Farmer at £218, Portadown Farmer at £195, Rathfriland Farmer at £190, Rathfriland Farmer at £188, Ballymartin Farmer at £186, Portaferry Farmer at £185,

FAT RAMS: Rathfriland Farmer at £178, Loughbrickland Farmer £170, Mayobridge Farmer at £168,