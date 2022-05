Fat cows sell to £1850 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £390 for Banbridge Heifer Calf for a Banbridge Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1200 for a 528k Limousin Bull from Castlewellan Farmer. Fat Cows Topped £1850 for 848k Simmental, Heifers Topped £1260 for 544k Limousin, Bullock’s Topped at £1400 for 630k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Killowen Farmer Charolais at £390, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford at £360, Ballyroney Farmer Friesian at £330, Ballynahinch Farmer Blue at £325, Loughbrickland Farmer Angus at £300, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford at £280, Hereford at £ 280, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £265, Hereford at £225, Angus at £220,

Heifer Calves: Banbridge Farmer Limousin at £390, Ballynahinch Farmer Spk at £295, Rathfriland Farmer Blue at £295, Blue at £285, Blue at £250, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £250, Rathfriland Farmer Blue at £250, Blue at £250, Blue at £245, Blue at £235,

WEANLING Male Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 304k at £890 (293), Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 338k at £840 (249), Lurgan Farmer Charolais 372k at £880 (237), Downpatrick Farmer FCK 256k at £590 (231), Ballyroney Farmer Limousin 528k at £1200 (228), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 528k at £1200, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 304k at £890, Lurgan Farmer Charolais 372k at £880, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 338k at £840, Limousin 386k at £810, Rathfriland Farmer Blue 362k at £780, Lurgan Farmer Charolais 318k at £710, Rathfriland Farmer Blue 318k at £700, Limousin 294k at £660, Angus 384k at £650,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 292k at £800 (274), Ballynahinch Farmer Simmental 262k at £600 (229), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 392k at £880 (225), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 408k at £900 (221), Castlewellan Farmer Blue 228k at £500 (220), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 408k at £900, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 450k at £880, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 292k at £800, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 370k at £800, Armagh Farmer Blue 398k at £780, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 350k at £730, Armagh Farmer Blue 356k at £670, Lurgan Farmer Charolais 302k at £650, Ballynahinch Farmer Simmental 262k at £600,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Annalong Farmer Simmental 848k at £1850, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 742k at £1400, Ballynahinch Farmer Blue 728k at £1380, Annalong Farmer Limousin 610k at £1360, Waringstown Farmer Hereford 800k at £1350, Ballyward Farmer Simmental 758k at £1300, Banbridge Farmer Simmental 654k at £1290, Banbridge Farmer Friesian 698k at £1240, Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 466k at £1230, Ballyward Farmer Friesian 738k at £1220,

Store Heifers: Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 476k at £1150 (242), Annalong Farmer Charolais 388k at £910 (235), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 544k at £1260 (232), Limousin 480k at £1090 (227), Newcastle Farmer Angus 466k at £1040 (224), Rathfriland Farmer Simmental 462k at £1030, (223), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 544k at £1260, Charolais 476k at £1150, Newcastle Farmer Angus 500k at £1100, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 636k at £1100, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 480k at £1090, Newcastle Farmer Angus 466k at £1040, Rathfriland Farmer Simmental 462k at £1030, Newcastle Farmer Angus 476k at £1000, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 462k at £950, Newcastle Farmer Angus 458k at £940,

Bullocks: Lurgan Farmer Limousin 384k at £980 (256), Limousin 416k at £1050 (253), Armagh Farmer Limousin 392k at £960 (245), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 578k at £1350 (234), Newcastle Farmer Angus 384k at £890 (232), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 584k at £1350 (231), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 630k at £1400, Limousin 620k at £1400, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 578k at £1350, Limousin 584k at £1350, Ballyward Farmer Holstein 594k at £1190, Holstein 554k at £1150, Newcastle Farmer Angus 504k at £1150, Ballyward Farmer Holstein 552k at £1140, Limousin 500k at £1100, Dromara Farmer Friesian 598k at £1080,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £6.06 a kilo for 21.3kg at £129, Fat ewes topped at £184 for a Texel Ewe from a Katesbridge Farmer. More ewes over the £155 mark this week with plainer ewes from £145 to £150.

Spring lambs: Dromore Farmer 24.4k at £135.5, Newcastle Farmer 26.4k at £132, Hilltown Farmer 22kg at £130, Ardglass Farmer 21.3kg at £129, Banbridge Farmer 22kg at £129, Castlewellan Farmer 22.4k at £128.5, Rathfriland Farmer 23k at £128, Newry Farmer 22.5kg at £127, Dromore Farmer 22.8kg at £127, Castlewellan Farmer 22k at £126,

FAT EWES: Katesbridge farmer: £184, Kilkeel farmer: at £162, Castlewellan Farmer at £158, Newry Farmer at £158, Warrenpoint Farmer at £144, Ballyward Farmer at £144, Banbridge Farmer at £140, Kilcoo Farmer at £138, Warrenpoint Farmer at £138,