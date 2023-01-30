Fat cows selling to £2000 and £241 per 100kgs.

Heifers selling to £1575 (£1020 over weight and 285ppk) while bullocks sold to £1700 and £1060 over weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullock prices: T Robb Castlederg 640kgs £1700, 525kgs £1340, 530kgs £1270; K McMullan Gortin 565kgs £1485 and £1430, 440kgs £1335 and £1155; 480kgs £1265, 495kgs £1220, 425kgs £1140, 445kgs £1110. J P Beattie Newtownstewart 685kgs £1485 and £1470, 695kgs £1430, 640kgs £1315; N Kee Douglas Bridge 520kgs £1340; R Mulligan Irvinestown 410kgs £1135, 390kgs £1000, 320kgs £905; C Doherty Strabane 385kgs £1010; a Donemana farmer 430kgs £1000, 370kgs £900. J D Farrell Dromore 415kgs £925, 410kgs £890, 370kgs £865.

Livestock Markets

Heifer prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 560kgs £1575, £1480 and £1335, 550kgs £1570, 595kgs £1480, 585kgs £1480, 510kgs £1425 and £1200, 500kgs £1415 (9 heifers selling to £1430 PH and 262ppk) E Moss Castlederg 590kgs £1540, 575kgs £1495, 610kgs £1405, 545kgs £1345, 530kgs £1285. G Hamilton Castlederg 630kgs £1440, 530kgs £1320; W J Hume Donemana 545kgs £1385, 500kgs £1285, £1265 and £1200, 515kgs £1255, 510kgs £1155, 485kgs £1160, 435kgs £1190 and £1090, 450kgs £1030 465kgs £1135; A Armstrong Dromore 510kgs £1325 and £1250, 530kgs £1275. S Brogan Gortin 440kgs £1120; M Moore Drumquin470kgs £1060; a Drumquin farmer 330kgs £845 and R Mulligan Irvinestown 340kgs £845 and £765, 325kgs £805 and £800.

Smaller heifers sold from £620 up.

Fat cows: S Fox Omagh 830kgs £241 £2000, 695kgs £203; Jas Quinn Donemana 705kgs £207 and King Farms Omagh 730kgs £190.

Other cows sold from £164 up.

A good entry of lambs and ewes on offer.

Lambs selling to £120.50 PH 504ppk while.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes and rams sold to £116.

R Baxter 25.50kgs £120.50; a local farmer 28kgs £120; K McNamee 24.50kgs £119; 24kgs £118; G McFarland 24kgs £117; S Brogan 24kgs £116.50; W D Millar 23kgs £116 and £112.50; 22.50kgs £110; M M Beattie 23kgs £113; M Keatley 23kgs £112.50; S Sproule 22kgs £111 and £109, 21kgs £101; C McCullagh 22.50kgs £109.50; P Nethery 21.30kgs £105; G Hamilton 21kgs £104, P J Maguire 21.50kgs £98 and D Love 10.50kgs £95.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £55.