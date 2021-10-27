FFA hits out over New Zealand and Australia trade deals

FFA co-ordinator William Taylor said: “It is clear this government and many corporate food retailers couldn’t care less about climate change, they couldn’t care less about farmers across these islands and couldn’t care less about Australian and New Zealand farmers. They only care about corporate profit.”

He added:“What will now happen is that the corporate food retailers and food wholesalers will play Australia and New Zealand food off against home produce and drive down prices in both regions. Meanwhile farmers will, yet again, be the fall guys.”

According to Taylor, the current UK government continues to break every commonsense part of the Paris Climate Change Accord. He specifically referenced the additional food miles notched-up courtesy of food imported into the UK from Australia and New Zealand.

He said: “All farming organisations must stand up to this government and make it clear that whatever action is needed will be taken to expose the amount of unnecessary fossil fuel required to construct the additional ships and lorries needed to transport food from the southern hemisphere into the UK.”

Taylor went on to confirm that the UK is already more than self sufficient in lamb, adding:“So why do we need to bring in additional sheep meat from Australia and New Zealand? This just doesn’t make sense.”

And then there is the cost of actually fuelling the ships and lorries involved in the transport of produce from the southern hemisphere into this part of the world.

The FFA representative concluded: “Fossil fuels are responsible for 75% of the world’s emissions. So it seems that the vast majority the world’s corporates intend to carry on fiddling while Rome burns.”

William Taylor concluded: “How dare this Government suggest that people need to eat less of the meat that is produced across these islands to the highest standards of sustainability.

“FFA fully supports Fairness for Farmers in Europe as that organisation seeks urgent meetings at the highest level in Westminster on these issues.

“It is time for action to stop this madness!”

Commenting on the trade deal agreement in principle between the UK and New Zealand, UFU president Victor Chestnutt said:“UK farming and local food production has been completely undermined by this New Zealand trade deal.