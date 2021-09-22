FFA pay tribute to member Derek Torrens

Derek Torrens

The Steering Committee of FFA say that are sadden by the loss of their esteemed friend and member from Ballybogey, near Ballymoney.

In a statement the committee said: “Derek, a very astute farmer, passed away on 18th August 2021 after a five year battle with cancer with which he stood tall as he was in stature and got on with life all the way until the last few weeks.

“In tribute to Derek’s popularity near and far, he greeted everyone with a smile and laughter and proceeded every conversation with a positive outlook that would help take the farming community forward. Derek always volunteered to help with protests, meetings, consultations and was always out to help farmers achieve a better return for their produce.

“FFA’s Steering Committee remember fondly, Derek’s enthusiasm for his trips to USA where he always hired a car, travelled and made many friends along the way, many of whom he kept in touch with online. Derek always returned full of stories to tell!