Bronagh Quail outside the Tesco store in Dungannon launching her Moocha Kombucha range.

MOOCHA Kombucha is celebrating as it announces a major deal with UK retailer Tesco to stock its range of beverages across all Tesco stores in Northern Ireland from this week, writes Sam Butler.

The multi-award-winning probiotic drink, which is made using the highest quality organic ingredients, is packed with probiotics and antioxidants, supporting good digestive health and wellbeing, and comes in a range of flavours. It launched in Tesco as part of its healthy food and drinks selection.

Tesco NI stores will now offer three flavours of Moocha Kombucha for sale Province-wide as part of its lunch and food to go ‘meal deals’, including elderflower and lemon, peach and turmeric and mixed berry in 250ml cans, all containing over three billion live cultures per can.

Founded in 2020 by Benburb native Bronagh Quail, Moocha Kombucha, an organic certified kombucha using only certified organic ingredients, was created after Bronagh saw an opening for a healthy tea-based drink which was good for gut and overall health and wellbeing.

On her travels to Australia in 2009, Bronagh became unwell, mainly as a result of travelling on a shoestring, and not eating well enough (in her own words) resulting in illness.

A visit to a natural herbalist introduced Bronagh to her first kombucha and herbal drinks, and on returning home and working for nearly a decade in design, Bronagh revisited the moment her life changed and decided to try her hand in drinks and create her first SCOBY (symbiotic Culture of bacteria and yeast) to create her new Kombucha drinks.

It is fair to say it has been a really healthy decision for her and her business. Since starting the kombucha at her kitchen table in Benburb, County Tyrone, and attending farmers’ markets across the Province, Bronagh has now grown Moocha Kombucha into over 140 retail, cafes, delis and local health shops, and now retailing in all Tesco stores in Northern Ireland.

Bronagh said: “I am so excited by this partnership with Tesco and Moocha Kombucha. As a small family-run company it is a real moment of pride to see my drinks range on the shelves in Tesco as part of everyday ‘food to go’ meal deals and drinks for sale.”

Welcoming Moocha Kombucha to its stores as part of its ‘food to go range’, David Thompson, Buyer from Tesco Northern Ireland, added: “I am delighted to help launch Moocha Kombucha into Tesco NI. Bronagh and the team have worked tirelessly to perfect a delicious, award-winning, NI-based drink. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with them and be part of their journey.”

Last month Moocha Kombucha won the Gold Award for drinks presse at this year’s Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, hot on the heels of having received the Micro Business of the Year at the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Awards in spring 2024.