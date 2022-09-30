Former dairy farm with circa 71 acres for sale as one or more lots

Aughlish House and Farm on Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh, is offered for sale through WRJ McCracken and is available in one or more lots.

This impressive holding is situated in a good farming district, approximately 1.75 miles from the village of Dromore.

Farmhouse

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

Aughlish House, which has been unoccupied for several years and in need of modernisation, sits in a mature, well-sheltered site with trees, shrubs and lawns to the side and front.

It is approached by a separate driveway off the main farmyard entrance, and is adjacent to the farmyard.

The four-bedroom farmhouse is a traditional two-storied building with PVC double glazed windows and oil-fired central heating.

Land

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

For several years, the farm has been let out in conacre.

The land, which is divided by the Fintona Road into two adjoining blocks, is all laid down to grass in good sized fields with natural drainage.

Much of the land has road frontage and can be accessed from both the Fintona and Aughlish roads, and two internal farm laneways.

Farmyard

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

The farm buildings are mostly traditional type and include two silos with lean-to cubicle sheds and slatted tanks 30’x45’ and 30’ x 75’(silo is 60’ long), cattle crush and collecting yard and a dairy and six-point milking parlour (unused for several years).

General purpose sheds include former byre 60’x18’, calving pens 60’x 20’, garage and stores 60’x20’, hay shed 66’ x20’ and a traditional two-storey barn (all dimensions are approximate).

Viewing is strictly by appointment only and full details can be obtained from WRJ McCracken on Tel. 028 82841592/028 82840340 or via www.mccrackens.co.ukREAD MORE: A unique opportunity to acquire 82 acre NI farm for £1,650,000

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk

Fintona Road, Dromore, Omagh. Image: www.mccrackens.co.uk