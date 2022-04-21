Former journalist who found love with NI vet pens book about her farming adventures

‘Stuck in the Middle With Ewe: Or How I Found my flock and lost my heart in Northern Ireland’ has been penned by 36-year-old Holly Crawford.

Holly was working as a reporter in England when she met her now husband, Paul Crawford, a vet and sheep farmer from Northern Ireland.

She attended a conference for work and interviewed Paul after he won a prestigious award for his services to the veterinary industry.

Holly with some of the pet lambs

“We hit it off straight away and it was all very romantic,” Holly revealed.

“Paul proposed in 2019 - in the conference room in which we first met!

“I said ‘yes’ straight away and we planned our wedding for May 2020.

“What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot, as it happens!” Holly remarked.

Holly and Paul Crawford with their book in The Secret Bookshelf, Carrickfergus

Despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple eventually managed to tie the knot and Holly moved in with her husband and his 200 sheep near Islandmagee.

“Ours is a traditional love story, really, just with added sheep,” Holly laughed.

The book tells the story of how Holly went from city journalist to milking cows, freelance writing and rearing pet lambs.

“In my former role as a newspaper and magazine reporter, I was constantly chasing stories and meeting deadlines, now I am chasing sheep and meeting cows,” Holly stated.

Holly with Jo Zebedee, owner of The Secret Bookshelf in Carrickfergus

“I realised that being able to take a shorthand note or report on a news story wasn’t too helpful when standing in the middle of a field surrounded by ewes.

“So, I learned to deliver lambs and went to milk cows and I love it!”

Holly began making a note of her adventures to share with her family and friends back in England and, before she knew it, she had the makings of a book.

“I wrote everything down; from learning how to milk cows to delivering my first lamb, which was an amazing but very surreal experience,” the author explained.

Holly with her book in The Secret Bookshelf, Carrickfergus

“The book features the cast of our woolly friends, including One Ear, Squeak, Frazzle and Deck, who all have their own stories to tell.

“They say there is a book in every journalist and that is probably where it should stay, but I have written one anyway.

“I hope my story will make people laugh and smile, especially during these difficult times.

“I also hope it will remind them that it is never too late to make a fresh start, find true love - or learn to lamb!”

Holly’s wonderful book will be launched at The Secret Bookshelf in Carrickfergus on Monday 2 May, from 2pm to 4pm.

During the event, visitors will be able to get their copies signed and listen as she reads some extracts.

Book cover illustration

Holly enthused: “I am delighted to be working with Jo and the wonderful team at The Secret Bookshelf - a vibrant local business, which really supports local authors and, of course, bookworms!”

Jo Zebedee, from The Secret Bookshelf, added: “This is such a lovely book set in Islandmagee and we are very happy to be working with Holly and helping to promote her first book.

“Book signings and meet the author events are always good fun, especially on Bank Holidays, and we hope to see as many of our local bookworms and new visitors as possible.”

Stuck In The Middle With Ewe: Or How I found my flock and lost my heart in Northern Ireland, is published by The Conrad Press and is priced at £9.99.

It is available from The Secret Bookshelf, Carrickfergus; The Rhinka, Islandmagee and The Vintage Time Traveller in Whitehead.

It can be ordered from a number of high street bookshops, while the ebook is available to buy online. Copies are also available from the author, just email: [email protected]

Holly and Paul