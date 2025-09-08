From horse box to high street: Causeway Bowls expands with Go Succeed support

Coleraine-based entrepreneur Ciara McKenna has ambitions to take her burgeoning business to the next level after receiving vital support from Northern Ireland’s free enterprise service, Go Succeed.

AN entrepreneur has ambitions to take her burgeoning business to the next level after receiving vital support from Northern Ireland’s free enterprise service, Go Succeed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine-based Ciara McKenna, a full-time housing officer, wife, and mother of two, opened Causeway Bowls last October – already now the town’s go-to spot for açai bowls and coffee.

Since opening, the café has attracted a loyal customer base, and Ciara now has plans to expand into a larger premises with outdoor seating and hot food in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her journey, Ciara said: “I first caught the entrepreneurial bug during Covid, when my fiancé and I converted a horse box into a mobile coffee van. It was a fantastic experience and gave us a taste of running our own business, but when demand slowed as people went back to work, I went back to focusing on my career and family life.

“Still, I felt like I wanted more. I’ve always been a risk-taker, so when I spotted a premises available to rent beside the local leisure centre, my fiancé wasn’t surprised when we put in an offer the next day. That’s when Causeway Bowls was born.”

As a mum, Ciara says her biggest motivation has been to show her children that it’s okay to dream big and take risks.

“Starting a business can be daunting, and it’s easy to let fear hold you back. But I wanted to teach my girls that you should feel the fear and do it anyway. If it doesn’t work out, at least you tried – and that resilience and courage is something I want to pass on to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My 17-year-old daughter works in the shop part-time and helps me manage our social media, while my 14-year-old and my fiancé’s 12-year-old also loves to come in and get involved whenever they can. It’s wonderful to see them take pride in the business and learn what running a business really entails.”

Ciara credits much of her success so far to the support she has received from Go Succeed’s Start programme, which provided her with mentoring and funding advice to get her business off the ground.

“The support I’ve had from Go Succeed has been invaluable, and I can’t thank my mentors enough. They helped me put together a comprehensive business plan, which enabled me to secure government funding to get started. Another mentor even guided me through building my website.

“Now that the café is up and running, Go Succeed is still supporting me – helping me adapt that plan so I can apply for further funding to grow the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Succeed is delivered through each of Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, said: “Ciara is a prime example of what happens when you combine entrepreneurial talent, courage and, above all, hard work. To set up a business whilst working full-time, as well as being a wife and a mother, is testament to the determination and resilience of people here in Causeway Coast and Glens.

“I’m very proud that we have women like Ciara in our community and that we can provide access to business support services like Go Succeed to help people achieve their dreams.”

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK government. The service supports entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established businesses with accessible advice and guidance, including mentoring, peer networks, access to grant funding, and business planning support at every stage of their growth journey. Participants also benefit from exclusive access to the Go Succeed Members Area, offering business templates, bitesize tutorials, and more.