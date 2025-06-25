FSA and CAFRE launch pancake reformulation technical guidance

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), have launched guidance to help businesses produce pancakes lower in sugar and salt.

Daniel Sproule, the FSA’s senior nutrition policy advisor in Northern Ireland explains how the guidance, which is part of the FSA’s Making Food Better (MFB) programme, will contribute to a healthier food environment.

He said: “Through our Making Food Better Programme we have been working with the food industry to create healthier options, supporting businesses to reduce calories, saturated fat, sugar and salt in the food they produce, sell or serve.

Last year in partnership with CAFRE we launched guidance on ice-cream reformulation which was very well received. Businesses embraced the opportunity to alter their recipes which enhanced consumer choice and promoted positive dietary changes. This year, we’ve focused on pancakes given their popularity in Northern Ireland (Mintel, 2022, Bread and Baked Goods, Ireland). We know that reformulation in this category has the potential to reduce the intake of calories sugar and salt in the diet of NI consumers.”

Outlining the various stages of the product reformulation process, Dr Emanuele Armaforte, senior technologist, CAFRE said: “Initially we carried out a sampling programme of pre-packed pancakes sold in retail outlets across Northern Ireland to determine portion sizes and nutritional composition. There are two pancake offerings available in terms of size: a standard pancake (41g) and a large pancake (84g), with the average sugar content for pancakes sampled 15.04g of sugar per 100g. Our consumer analysis also indicated that two standard sized (41g) pancakes was considered to be a portion.”

Dr Armaforte, continued: “We then considered the technical role of the ingredients, flour, raising agents, buttermilk, fats, salt, sugar and egg. Using a control recipe, we experimented with modifications and substituted ingredients to mimic the functionality of the original ingredients. We successfully created a new recipe with reduced sugar and salt content and taste tested it with consumers to make sure it met expectations. It was a winner.”

CAFRE and the FSA subsequently hosted an industry event to share the guidance and learning.

Reformulation support for food business owners is available via INVEST NI and CAFRE simply contact https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/food/.