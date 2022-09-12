Funeral arrangements confirmed for Co Down farmer Lee Gilliland

Mr Gilliland, who was 52 years old, is understood to have fallen through the roof of an outbuilding on Saturday.

The Air Ambulance was sent to the scene, but Mr Gilliland sadly passed away later at hospital.

The father of two has been described as the “nicest, kindest soul” who was “just the best”.

The Air Ambulance attended the scene of Saturday's tragic accident near Dromore

The funeral will be from his late home, 67 Greenogue Road, Dromore, County Down, on Thursday (15 September) at 11.30am, for a service in First Dromore Presbyterian Church beginning at 1pm.

The funeral service will be followed by committal in Dromore New Cemetery.

Mr Gilliland was the dearly loved and devoted partner of Shirley, devoted father of Zoe and Samuel, cherished son of William and Eileen and dear brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne.

GG Plant Sales, Greenogue Road, will remain closed until further notice.

A family notice reads: “Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.”