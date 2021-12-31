Funeral is held for 22-year-old HGV fanatic who was ‘one in a million’

William, the much-loved son of Alan and Stephney, and brother of Chloe and Emma, passed away suddenly on Monday 27 December.

William’s love of HGVs was apparent at this afternoon’s funeral service, with a V8 floral tribute displayed at the front of Ballygoney Presbyterian Church.

The minister spoke of William’s love for HGVs and mechanical work.

William Wright, a member of Moneymore YFC

“He got his HGV licence at just 18 years of age,” he said.

“When William wasn’t working, he was involved in Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club and going on truck runs, or doing mechanic work for his own pleasure.”

The talented young man had enjoyed restoring his grandfather’s old Ford 4000 tractor and could “turn his hand to anything”.

“He was always smiling,” the minister added.

“His mum and dad tell me he never gave his parents any bother and they are so proud of him.

“His mum described him as a privilege to know – a hard worker; one in a million.

“He was a good friend and a good brother to Emma and Chloe.”

William’s sister, Emma, described his as the “best wee brother anyone could ask for”.

“He’s been my partner in crime from day one,” she told the congregation.

“I will miss him so much – he will be a huge part missing from my life.”

Kevin, one of William’s many friends, also paid tribute during the service.

He said William showed all of his friends the same kindness and love.

“Anyone who didn’t know William at the start of the night sure did by the end, and he certainly didn’t need an introduction,” he stated.

“It was never long before William had the conversation over to lorries, where his claim to fame was being CEO of Alan Wright Transport.

“Working alongside his father, doing what his passion lies in, driving lorries,” Kevin added.

“He could talk for hours about the fine tuning and complexities of the mighty V8 - and let’s not forget about the Subaru.”

Kevin said William truly had a love for all high-performance vehicles and that he was “like something straight out of the Fast and Furious franchise”.

“He was the life and soul of our group, and always brought laughter and joy to everyone around,” Kevin recounted.

“He lived life to the full and didn’t take anything too seriously.

“In the three short years that I have known William, I not only gained a friend, but a brother as well.

“He will always be in our hearts and our thoughts,” he ended.

Another of William’s friends, Carla, also shared her memories with those gathered for the service.

“Every wink and wave that you gave across the table will be cherished and missed,” she said.

“William had three main loves in his life that he could talk about until the cows came home – the V8, then there was the Subaru, and maybe we’re best not to say too much about that one, and the dogs.

“William doted over Charlie and Duke, he was like a proud father showing us his good boys.”

Speaking to William’s heartbroken family, Carla added: “You shaped William into the kind, loyal, trustworthy, young man that he was.

“You shaped his character into the one that we loved to be around, and you raised the boy that we loved to call our best friend and we can never thank you enough for that.”

The service of thanksgiving for William’s life was followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt, BT45 5PP.