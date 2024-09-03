Genus ABS NI sales team raises £4,643 for Marie Curie Cancer Care at Royal Ulster Winter Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Genus ABS Northern Ireland sales team recently presented a cheque for £4,643.51 to Margaret Coleman of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The funds were raised during the Royal Ulster Winter Fair, held in December 2023.

Throughout the event, the Genus ABS team engaged with attendees, raising awareness and collecting donations for the charity.

Their efforts were met with overwhelming generosity from the agricultural community.

The Genus ABS NI sales team handed over a cheque for £4,643 to Marie Curie Cancer Care. (Pic: Freelance)

The cheque presentation marks a significant contribution towards Marie Curie’s mission to offer compassionate care to those in need.

Margaret Coleman expressed her gratitude, highlighting the impact such donations have on the charity’s ability to continue providing vital services.

The Genus ABS team is proud to support such a meaningful cause, reflecting their commitment to giving back to the community.