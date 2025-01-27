Global Burger Challenge 2025 launches to inspire Scotland’s future food leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding young chefs and food innovators across schools in Scotland are being called to take part in the Global Burger Challenge for 2025, an exciting initiative designed to educate pupils on the journey food takes from farm to fork.

Organised by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) in partnership with Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, this year’s competition will challenge pupils aged 11 to 15 to create a burger inspired by global cuisine, while considering health, sustainability, cost, and marketing. The winning pupil and their class will have the exciting opportunity to attend the Royal Highland Show in June, where they will take part in an awards ceremony hosted at the QMS stand.

Using QMS’s Farming Foodsteps resources, pupils will gain valuable insights into the high standards of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork. They will then use this knowledge to develop a burger that embodies the flavours of a chosen country or continent, while also considering the nutritional value, environmental impact, and commercial viability of their creation.

Tracy Martin, health and education co-ordinator at QMS, said: “The Global Burger Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for pupils to engage with food education in a hands-on, creative and fun way. By developing their own burger concept, they will gain a greater appreciation of Scotland’s high-quality meat produce, how well it fuses with flavours from all over the world and the importance of making informed food choices.”

Open to S1, S2, and S3 pupils across Scottish secondary schools

Moira Stalker, skills manager at FDF Scotland, commented: “This initiative not only encourages creativity and an understanding of food provenance but also highlights the diverse career opportunities within Scotland’s food and drink industry. From farming to product development and marketing, pupils will explore the many skills required to bring a food product to market.”

Entrants will be judged on their ability to incorporate authentic global flavours, demonstrate awareness of sustainability and nutrition, manage costings, and develop engaging packaging and marketing strategies. The challenge offers a comprehensive learning experience that bridges the gap between food production and consumer choices.

Teachers can access the official teacher’s pack, which includes all necessary resources to guide pupils through the competition. The Global Burger Challenge 2025 is set to ignite a passion for food education and inspire Scotland’s next generation of food industry professionals.

Open to S1, S2, and S3 pupils across Scottish secondary schools with one entry per class, the deadline for entries is 14 March 2025.

For more information and to take part, please email Tracy Martin, QMS health and education co-ordinator at [email protected], or Moira Stalker, FDF Scotland’s skills manager at [email protected]