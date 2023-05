Good quality beef bred cows selling to £1645 for 710k at Markethill Mart

Good quality beef bred cows from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos for 710k at £1645 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £229 for 788k at £1805 from a Cullyhanna producer. Cow/heifers sold to £262 for 660k at £1735 from a Benburb producer.

Young bulls sold to £255 for 840k at £2155 from a Killylea producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows to £192 paid for 790k at £1535 and for 770k at £1495 from a Waringstown producer.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £168 to £189 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 714k £1645 £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 788k £1805 £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 686k £1565 £228.00; Poyntzpass farmer 662k £1475 £223.00; Glenanne farmer 772k £1715 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 854k £1885 £221.00; Cullyhanna farmer 726k £1585 £218.00; Portadown farmer 660k £1405 £213.00; Glenanne farmer 740k £1565 £212.00; Glenanne farmer 660k £1395 £211.00 and Rostrevor farmer 878k £1815 £207.

Friesian cull cows

Waringstown farmer 798k £1535 £192.00; Newry farmer 778k £1495 £192.00; Armagh farmer 698k £1315 £189.00; Aghalee farmer 690k £1225 £178.00; Armagh farmer 692k £1215 £176.00; Newry farmer 802k £1395 £174.00; Dungannon farmer 660k £1135 £172.00; Killylea farmer 760k £1285 £169.00 and Tassagh farmer 730k £1225 £168.

Calves

140 calves sold in a steady demand.

Bull calves sold to £530 for a four week old Charolais.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £270 to £375 paid for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £365 for a Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £355 for a Charolais followed by £305 and £290 for Belgian Blue. All good quality heifers sold from £190 to £265 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £530; Aberdeen Angus £375; Limousin £365; Belgian Blue £365; Belgian Blue £365; Limousin £350; Limousin £350; Limousin £335 and Belgian Blue £330.

Heifer calves

