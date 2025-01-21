Great show of sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling by £286
Heavy lambs
H Beattie £182/29kg (627ppk) W Allen £173/30.4kg (569ppk) S Caldwell £170/29.1kg (584ppk) P Doherty £170/28.5kg (596ppk) £165/26.3kg (627ppk) J Mitchell £170/25.3kg (671ppk) £160/24kg (666ppk) P Anderson £166/27.8kg (597ppk) R Moffett £165/25.9kg (637ppk) G Hamilton £164.50/26.5kg (620ppk) P Kelly £162.50/25.5kg (637ppk) D Wallace £160/25.3kg (632ppk) £152/24.1kg (630ppk) D McConnell £160/25.1kg (637ppk) R Hawkes £160/25kg £640ppk) J Patrick £158/24.5kg (644ppk) W Allen £156/28kg (557ppk) T Harley £156/24.9kg (626ppk) A Fleming £155.50/24.5kg (634ppk) R Henry £154.50/24.4kg (633ppk) J McReynolds £154/24.2kg (636ppk) G Wilson £154/24.7kg (623ppk) and P Donaghy £153/25.4kg (602ppk).
Midweight lambs
P Molloy £160/23.3kg (686ppk) J Patrck £157/23.9kg (656ppk) £149/23.5kg (634ppk) £145/22.3kg (650ppk) R Boyd £151.50/23.3kg (650ppk) T Rafferty £150.50/23.9kg (629ppk) P Boone £150.50/22.9kg (657ppk) P Donaghy £149.50/23.6kg (633ppk) £144.50/22.8kg (633ppk) A Fleming £1498/23.2kg (642ppk) Gorthill Farm £148/23kg (643ppk) J McCrossan £148/23.7kg (624ppk) L Martin £147/23.4kg (628ppk) G Wilson £147/23.2kg (633ppk) W Moore £146/22.6kg (646ppk) B Adair £139/22.5kg (617ppk) and D Kerr £134/22.3kg (600ppk).
Lighter lambs
A Speer £144/21kg (685ppk) R Boyd £143/21.9kg (653ppk) J Rankin £141/21.6kg (652ppk) £124.50/20.6kg (604ppk) J Patrick £138/19.9kg (693ppk) T Rafferty £137/21.2kg (646ppk) D Kerr £136/21.3kg (638ppk) R Smyth £131/19.7kg (665ppk) P Donnelly £131/21kg (623ppk) D McCulla £128/16.6kg (771ppk) A Hamilton £127/21.1kg (601ppk) P Boone £127/20.4kg (622ppk) A Baxter £126/17.7kg (711ppk) S Mawhinney £123/18.5kg (664ppk) P Kennedy £122/19.9kg (613ppk) C McCrory £122/19.6kg (622ppk) P Kelly £121/19kg (636ppk) and J Crammond £121/17.6kg (687ppk).
Fat ewes
R Giles £286 £190 £170D McConnell £272 S Smyth £236 £198 £186 T Rafferty £228 C Frazer £222 W McElmurray £218 £192 K Ferris £218 G Brogan £210 J McCrossan £200 £178 S Willson £194 £186 £176 J Harte £192 C Boyd £186 G Brogan £184 J McGaughey £184 S Doyle £182 R Smyth £180 W McElmurray £180 A Speer £180 A Morris £172 W Torrens £170 J Beattie £170 D Wallace £170 S McCullagh £168 £160 J Rankin £164 S Doyle £160 and S Byrne £160.
