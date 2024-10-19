Green growth to characterise the future of dairy farming in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dairy Council for Northern Ireland chief executive, Ian Stevenson, has confirmed that the milk sector is on a ‘green growth’ trajectory, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to members of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists earlier this week, he indicated that future milk output in Northern Ireland would be closely linked to a range of environmental issues.

These included the sustainable management of the nutrients produced on farms, such as slurries and the need to actively address the challenge of reducing ammonia emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenson continued: “We will see an increase in milk output. But this will be on an incremental basis.

Dairy cows grazing. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“Farmers are still converting to dairy from other sectors.

“But, at the same time, existing milk producers continue to leave the sector.”

According to the Dairy Council representative, improving sustainability lev4els across all metrics, is now the biggest challenge now confronting the milk industry in Northern Ireland.

He also confirmed that change is taking place at an ever increasing rate within the sector, adding:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dairy Council for Northern Ireland chief executive officer Ian Stevenson. (Pic: Darren Kidd)

“The Dairy Council is actively involved with all those stakeholder organisations and groupings charged with delivering a low carbon future across agriculture as a whole.

“A number of important announcements linked to the sustainability will be made over the coming weeks.

“These include the confirmation of which carbon calculator will be officially endorsed in Northern Ireland.”

Campaigning to ensure that dairy farmers are adequately supported into the future is another Dairy Council priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Stevenson again: “Up to now the single payment accounted for approximately one third of the profits generated by milk producers on an annual basis.

“It is vitally important this situation is at least retained into the future.

“And, at a very practical level, it is important to ensure that milk producers are made eligible for as many as possible of the new farm support measures that come on stream during the period ahead.”

The Dairy Council representative stressed the role that new science will play in helping to deliver a sustainable future for the dairy industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He cited the development of methane inhibitors as an example of such innovation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affais (DEFRA) has launched its Dairy Demonstrator initiative.

It is a project that aims to test and develop ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other environmental impacts from dairy farms across the UK.

According to Ian Stevenson, research organisations based in Northern Ireland will play an important role in delivering the aims of this initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: “The Dairy Council plays an important representative role at the very heart of the milk industry.

“Our job is to communicate facts, allowing the general public make informed decisions about the dairy products they consume.”

Home and export markets

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland is equally committed to the effective marketing of milk products both at home and abroad.

This is according to the organisation’s chairman: Dermot Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further explained: “We have recently hosted a series of inward trade missions.

“This work built on a range of export-related marketing activities undertaken over a number of years.

“At its heart, the work undertaken by the Council serves to communicate the fact that dairy products produced in Northern Ireland are of an exceptionally high quality and they are safe to eat.”

Farrell made these comments while also addressing members of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The membership of the Dairy Council is made up of representatives from the dairy processing and farming sectors in equal measure.

Dermot Farrell is general manager for food service with Lakeland Dairies.

“Consensus drives all of the work undertaken by the Dairy Council,” he stressed.

“We talk about everything, apart from the price of milk paid to farmers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Council’s chairman the consumer image of milk, and milk production, is in a good space at the present time.

He also highlighted the determination of farmers and processers to address consumer concerns on a proactive manner.

This is particularly the case where matters associated with animal welfare are concerned.

Farrell added: “Much of this work will be done in a quiet and behind-the-scenes manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, if required, price incentives will be put in place to drive change at farm level.”

Farrell specifically highlighted the challenges posed by bovine tuberculosis (bTB) on dairy farms across Northern Ireland.

Approximately 10% of herd are impacted by the disease at the present time,” he explained.

“However, if the figure rose above this level, it could start to impact consumers’ perspectives on milk and dairy products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also recognised that the challenge of bTB is hindering the speed at which enhanced levels of sustainability can be achieved within the dairy farming sector.

Dairy farmers in Northern Ireland produce 2½ billion litres of milk on an annual basis, the vast bulk of which is exported as dairy products to countries around the world.

“Dermot Farrell concluded: “Milk is now widely perceived as a whole food.

“And this is a good news story.

“But given our limited home market, the milk that we produce must be exported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And this throws up a very specific challenge: fresh milk wants to turn sour from the very instant it leaves the cow.

“Dairy processers in Northern Ireland have done a tremendous job in harnessing this potential over many years. It’s very much a case of building on all of this for the future.”

School children are our future

Providing as many opportunities as possible for our school children to enjoy the absolute pleasure of drinking milk has always been a priority at the Dairy Council.

And as the 2024/25 academic year continues to build momentum, it’s appropriate to reflect on the various ways this important work has been channelled and the impact it continues to make with young people, their parents and teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Stevenson again: “There are about 350,000 pupils in our school system, of which 150,000 attend primary schools.

“So a key focus of the work undertaken by the Dairy Council is to ensure that young children attending school for the first time are made aware of just how important it is to eat well throughout the school day.

This includes the need to have a good breakfast while also enjoying a nutritious lunch and a healthy break time.

“It has been proven that delivering a healthy diet for children will act to improve the performance in learning they achieve while at school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given this backdrop, the Dairy Council operates at two key levels. There are approximately 26,000 children coming into the school system at Key Stage 1 level on an annual basis.

Ian Stevenson further explained: “Each year we distribute an equivalent number of ‘Milk & More’ information leaflets to all our primary schools.

“This takes place at the end of June or early July, timed to allow the schools to include these booklets in the general information pack they make available to the parents of the Key Stage 1 children, who will be enrolling with them for the first time later in September.”

He continued: “And it’s worth pointing out that the Dairy Council receives universal support from the schools in actively distributing the ‘Milk & More’ Leaflets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, we usually have a significant number of teachers making contact with us to request additional copies of the booklets.

“They represent a valuable information source for parents, pointing out the benefits of a balanced diet for young children throughout the school day: breakfast time, lunch and break time.

“And the good news’ story around milk and dairy products is included within this narrative.”

The Dairy Council is also active in primary schools courtesy of our ‘Food and Fitness’ programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative targets Primary 5 and 6 children: it is delivered in the classroom.

Designed specifically by the Dairy Council, the programme teaches the pupils about the benefits of a healthy, balanced diet in tandem with an active lifestyle.

The Dairy Council has been making ‘Food and Fitness’ available in schools for 20 years: it was launched back in 2004.

It is delivered by university placement students, who are specifically chosen on an annual basis.

They are at the core of our food and fitness team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then go out to primary schools, on request, and interact directly with the children in a classroom environment.

At the heart of Food and Fitness is a series of colourful props, educational games and a series of fun activities.

The programme has been designed to be totally interactive in nature.

A Food and Fitness Rap has been composed to bring all these elements together in a fun way for the children.

Demand for Food and Fitness continues to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, recent years have seen it over subscribed from the perspective of those schools wishing to participate in it. Moreover, the feedback that THE DAIRY COUNCIL consistently receives from teachers is more than positive.

In many schools a number of classes are brought together, specifically to take part in Food and Fitness.

This means that up to 60 pupils are getting involved at any one time.

They are also given an opportunity to ask questions, reflecting on all aspects of a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact is that children are interested in so many aspects of diet and the key role that nutrition plays in their lives.

This is why it is so important to tell them directly about the benefits of milk in a healthy diet.

Driving all of this is the fact that milk is naturally rich in nutrients. It is a good source of calcium, high quality protein, iodine, vitamin B2 and vitamin B12.

It also provides phosphorus, potassium and vitamin B5 and many other nutrients in smaller quantities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying dairy foods such as milk, cheese and yogurt as part of a healthy, balanced diet provides a wide range of nutritional benefits.

Nutrient-rich dairy can make an important contribution to nutrient intakes and diet quality at all ages and stages of life.

Along with the well-known roles of calcium for bones and teeth, and protein for muscle, milk and dairy nutrients contribute to other important functions in the body - from normal red blood cell formation to energy release, immune function and neurotransmission.

Ian Stevenson concluded: “Milk in school can be a powerful boost to meeting children’s nutrient requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The percentage contribution to a primary school child’s nutrient needs provided by a 189ml carton of semi-skimmed milk is shown below.

“A carton of school milk can supply more than half of a five-year-old's calcium, phosphorus, iodine and vitamin B2 requirements and a third of their protein needs.

“For older primary school children, too it can make an important contribution: the 189ml carton provides over a quarter of protein needs, around 40% of calcium, phosphorus and vitamin B2 requirements, and more than half of iodine needs.”

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland acts on behalf of dairy farmers and processors, communicating on the natural goodness and quality of Northern Ireland milk and dairy foods.

You can find out more or get in touch by visiting the website

www.dairycouncil.co.uk, emailing [email protected] or calling 028 9077 0113.