Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of works on Saintfield Community Heritage Park

A significant milestone in Saintfield's community development was celebrated on Thursday 15th May, 2025, with a special “cutting of the sod” ceremony to officially mark the commencement of work on a new heritage park.

The ceremony took place at the Saintfield Community Centre, bringing together local volunteers, community leaders, and project stakeholders to witness the start of this exciting initiative.

The heritage park is located behind the Community Centre, on the historic site of the former Glasdrumman Windmill complex, which once featured both water and windmills along with ancillary buildings. The park’s main access will be conveniently via the Community Centre entrance and car park, strengthening the link between the two.

The new heritage park aims to preserve local history, provide green space, offer educational opportunities, enhance biodiversity and provide an area that the whole community can enjoy and be proud of for future generations.

Saintfield High School pupils Holly and Reuben cut the first sod at a ceremony to mark the commencement of work on Saintfield’s new £1m heritage park. Windmill Park, located next to Saintfield Community Centre is set to open by the end of the year. It will be the area’s first, free to access public park and will focus on the history of the windmill and offer educational opportunities for local schools. Also pictured (left to right) are funders Dr Paul Mullan from The National Lottery Heritage Fund with American businessman David Moffett, who enabled the purchase of the field and Martyn Todd, Saintfield Community Association

The park, to be known locally as Windmill Park, is envisioned as a valuable asset for the community, offering historical interpretation boards, walkways, picnic areas, biodiverse natural spaces and educational opportunities.

This project has been driven by Saintfield Community Association thanks to significant support from the following:

The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible by National Lottery players:

David Moffett, whose generous donation enabled the purchase of the site by Saintfield Community Association, and also provided matched funding;

Saintfield Heritage Society;

Local volunteers and businesses;

Newry Mourne and Down District Council;

Lead conservation architect Paul McMahon and his team

The development of the park, to be carried out by Gibson Brothers, is expected to boost local tourism, improve community well-being and provide educational resources for schools and local groups.

Dr Paul Mullan, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Northern Ireland director said: “We’re delighted to see the creation of the area’s first free-to-access community park, with its fascinating industrial heritage at its heart.

“Over £1m funding, made possible by National Lottery players is securing the future of the historic windmill and opens up a green space for everyone to enjoy.

“We look forward to the completion of these works and the opening of Windmill Park in the coming months.”

Martyn Todd, the Windmill Park project coordinator, said: “Seeing the work starting on site is a major milestone.

“Dozens of people have contributed to turning an ambition for a public park for Saintfield into a design with planning permission and with the funding to make the ambition a reality.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved on behalf of the families who will benefit from this special place for generations to come.”

David Moffatt said: “Today is a very exciting day for me and the thousands of those who are fellow descendants of Saintfield. For me, Windmill Park is a place of celebration and remembrance of those citizens who came before us.

“I hope it will be a place for the community of Saintfield to gather and enjoy such a beautiful garden filled with native plants all living a natural environment just steps away from the centre of the village.

“My wish is this park will be a place of community pride in which all can gather and be refreshed by the surroundings nestled among historic structures from the early days of Saintfield to be remembered and not forgotten.”

Work on the heritage park is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The community will be kept informed of progress and opportunities to get involved via the Facebook page “Windmill Park Saintfield” and Instagram account @windmill_park_saintfield.