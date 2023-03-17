The planets aligned, consignors offered more quality machinery than ever before, buyers got wind of the fact the machinery on offer was of exceptional quality and there was lots of it.

That, combined with consignments of 1,000 excavators, from mini diggers to over 20t machines, that went over the ramp on sale day, made this the most exceptional sale that Euro Auctions has ever hosted.

In March 1998, in Dromore, Northern Ireland, the Keys family were hosting their first plant auction featuring 371 lots, which sold for a hammer price approaching £1 million. Now, 25 years later, 6,171 lots from 578 vendors, from 28 countries, were sold to 4,888 bidders from 90 countries, for a final hammer price of almost £60 million!

Chris Osborne, sales manager at Euro Auctions.

Predictably, it was the home nation that ruled this auction, with 511 vendors coming from the UK.

With 6,171 lots for sale reaching an average lot value of £9,624, this was an indicator of the quality of each item sold. 4,888 bidders registered to take part in this sale with 84 per cent bidding online.

The crowd on the day was one of the biggest Euro Auctions has seen, with 20 per cent of bidders registered for the first time with Euro Auctions, of which over 15 per cent purchased.

Again, the home crowds were the most aggressive bidders, with UK buyers securing 45 per cent of the lots on offer. Bidders from Europe were 51 per cent of the buyers, with the Middle East, North America, Africa, South America and the Caribbean making up the remainder.

The sale coincided with the 25th anniversary of Euro Auctions.

Chris Osborne, sales manager at Euro Auctions, commented: “To continue to report that Euro Auctions has just had another record-breaking sale, sale-on-sale, may be sounding repetitive, however, the business cannot apologise enough for that continued exuberance in reporting each sale.

“That fact is each sale just gets better and better. We are inundated with good machinery and our customers trust us to achieve best price.”

He added: “At this auction it was evident prices were going to be strong from the very first day. There was an urgency to the activity of the sale, with prospective buyers not holding back, but getting straight into serious bidding. My colleagues and I could feel the atmosphere which was palpable. We have been noticing this sense of urgency at previous sales where buyers are keen to try and secure good lots.”

Top picks from the March sale:

Commercials

2018 Scania P410XT 8x4 Tipper Lorry, Abba Body, Easy Sheet – £70,000

2018 Scania P410 8x4 Tipper Lorry, Palfinger 20m Crane, Easy Sheet – £82,000

2018 Volvo FMX420 8x4 Tipper Lorry, Easy Sheet, 3 Way Camera, Auto – £43,000

2019 DAF CF480 6x4 Hub Reduction, Euro 6, Tipping Gear, Automatic – £38,000

Tractors

2019 New Holland T7.260 4WD Tractor, A/C (1800 Hours) – £66,000

2018 John Deere 6135M 4WD Tractor, Front Weights, 3 Spool Val – £43,000

Telehandler

2021 JCB 540-180 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls – £62,000

2020 Manitou MT1840 Easy Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway – £54,500

2021 Manitou MT1440 EASY Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway – £62,000

2021JCB 540-140 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Sway – £52,000

2020 JCB 533-105 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, Forks – £40,500

2019 JCB 536-95 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, Joystick Controls – £60,000

Backhoe Loader

2022 JCB 3CX COMPACT Turbo Powershift Backhoe Loader – £60,000

2019 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershift Sitemaster Backhoe Loader – £54,500

Wheeled Loaders

2017 CAT 962M Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, Reverse Camera – £110,000

Dozers

2019 Liebherr PR736 XL Straight Blade & Tilt, Reverse Camera – £150,000

2017 CAT D6N LGP 6 Way Pat Blade, 360 Camera, A/C – £102,000

2011 CAT D6N LGP 6 Way Pat Blade, Trimble 3D Earthworks GPS – £70,000

2020 Komatsu D61PX-24 6 Way Pat Blade, Reverse Camera, A/C – £129,000

Articulated Dump Truck

2022 Volvo A30G 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck – £260,000

2021 Volvo A30G 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck, Tail Gate – £215,000

2017 Volvo A30G 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck – £125,000

2017 CAT 730C2 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck, Tail Gate – £135,000

2020 Bell B30E 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck, Tailgate, Reverse Camera – £134,000

2018 Bell B30E 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck, Reverse Camera – £112,500

2015 Bell B30E 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck – £77,500

2018 Hydrema 922F 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck – £90,000

2018 Bell B20E 6x6 Articulated Dumptruk – £91,000

2021 Hydrema 912G 4x4 Articulated Dumptruck – £85,000

6T Excavators

2019 CAT 308CR 450mm Rubber Block Pads, Blade – £46,000

2021 Doosan DX85R-3 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset – £50,000

2018 Kubota KX080-4A Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset – £36,500

2019 JCB 86C-1 ECO Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset – £28,500

10T Excavators

2022 Hitachi ZX130LCN-7 700mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped, 3 Way Camera – £92,500

2018 Takeuchi TB2150R 700mm Pads, Blade – £48,500

2021 Kobelco SK140SRLC-7 700mm Pads, Blade – £72,000

2020 JCB 140XL 4F 700mm Pads – £55,000

2020 Komatsu PC138US-11 700mm Pads – £64,000

2021 Hitachi ZX135US-6 700mm Pads – £66,000

2018 Hitachi ZX135US-6 700mm Pads – £46,000

2019 CAT 313FL 700mm Pads – £49,000

2021 Doosan DX140LCR-5 700mm Pads – £57,000

2018 Volvo EC140EL 700mm Pads – £40,000

2018 JCB 131XL 500mm Pads – £46,000

20T Excavators

2016 CAT 330FL 700mm Pads, Piping, Reverse Camera – £72,000

2016 Volvo EC380EL 700mm Pads, Piped, Reverse Camera, A/C – £80,000

2019 Hitachi ZX300LC-6 800mm Pads, 3 Way Camera, A/C – £87,000

2017 Volvo EC300EL 700mm Pads, 360 Camera, A/C – £76,000

2020 Kobelco SK210LC-10 700mm Pads, A/C, Trimble Ready (2910 Hours) – £86,000

2021 Komatsu PC210LC-11E0 700mm Pads, A/C – £90,000

2019 CAT 320 700mm Pads, Reverse & Blind Spot Camera, A/C – £84,000

