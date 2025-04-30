Harp Lager and Tayto Crisps announce exciting collaboration
This iconic duo is joining forces in a true celebration of tradition, craft, and flavour, offering consumers a taste infused with local pride. The partnership will officially launch on Tuesday 6th May 2025, captivating audiences across radio, social media, and a special live audience at HARP’s comedy home, The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.
Get ready to have your say, HARP Lager and Tayto actively invite consumers to ignite the flavour debate by asking the nation “What’s your perfect flavour combo?”
Share your ultimate HARP lager and flavour of Tayto crisps pairing, for the chance to win class merchandise, including cracker HARP tasting kits and unforgettable experiences like tickets to comedy nights or even a visit to the legendary Tayto Castle.
Adding to the excitement, for six weeks at HARP’s comedy home, The Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club, every attendee will receive a complimentary pint of HARP and a packet of Tayto crisps to perfectly complement the laughter-filled evening of comedy. Valid between 6th May -10th June.
Exclusive giveaways will also be up for grabs on-air with Cool FM and HARP Lager across Facebook and Instagram. Consumers are encouraged to join the fun and share their thoughts using the official campaign hashtag: #HarpXTayto
Charitini Ntini, Harp brand manager, Diageo, said: “HARP has been a much-loved lager in Northern Ireland for decades, synonymous with good times and great company. The synergy of bringing together two such iconic brands is a genuine celebration of what people love to enjoy together. We're excited to see everyone embracing the perfect pint of HARP and Tayto combination and sharing some laughs along the way.”
Elly Hunter, marketing director, Tayto said: “Tayto is loved throughout Northern Ireland, bringing joy and flavour to generations.
“This collaboration feels like the perfect, natural fit, uniting two iconic tastes that are often enjoyed side-by-side. We’re excited to see how consumers embrace this partnership and share their perfect pairing moments.”
Tickets for hilarious comedy shows at empirelaughsback.com are just £12 or £10 for students, and from May 6th to June 10th, your ticket includes a refreshing cold pint of Harp and a tasty packet of Tayto upon arrival.
Plus, keep your eyes peeled – some lucky attendees will also have the chance to win exclusive merchandise.
For prize alerts, ticket giveaways and comedy lineup announcements, make sure you're following Harp Lager and The Empire Laughs Back on social media.
Facebook: @harp @Empirelaughsbackbelfast
Instagram: @harplagerni and @empirelaughsback
