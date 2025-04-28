Harrison & Hetherington mark £1 million investment milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrison & Hetherington is delighted to announce the completion of its £1 million development at its flagship Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

The completion of this brand new livestock building marks a major step forward in enhancing Borderway Mart, one of the UK’s most important livestock trading hubs.

Delivered by Cumbrian construction specialists Thomas Armstrong Group, the project includes a 2,000-square-metre double-span roof designed to significantly enhance livestock welfare, auction operations, and overall efficiency.

With a higher and wider design, it improves air circulation, allows more natural light, and creates increased space supporting the mart’s growing throughput and evolving needs.

From left, Mike Briggs, A L Daines; Ryan Robertson, Thomas Armstrong Construction; Laura Millar, H&H and Karl Stout, H&H. (Pic: Freelance)

“This is a significant milestone for Harrison & Hetherington as we continue to raise the bar in market infrastructure and for the entire livestock industry we serve,” said Laura Millar, Director of Strategy at H&H and project lead.

“It’s been a privilege to lead this initiative over the past five and a half months, working alongside the exceptional team at Thomas Armstrong. The result is not just a structural upgrade, but a strong statement of confidence in the future of British livestock trading.”

The expansion comes as Borderway handles record volumes, with weekly sales seeing thousands of cattle and sheep pass through its rings and more than £250 million in livestock traded annually. Alongside day-to-day auctions, Borderway hosts major national events, including the Borderway Agri Expo and UK Dairy Expo.

Robin Anderson, Managing Director of Harrison & Hetherington, added: “This development progresses the mart up to the next level, improving animal flow, air quality, and customer experience. It also cements our long-term commitment to our clients, our community, and the livestock sector at large.”

Construction began in November 2024 and was completed in April 2025, with Borderway remaining fully operational throughout.

The H&H team extends heartfelt thanks to customers for their patience and to Thomas Armstrong for their professionalism and dedication in delivering a first-class result.