Harrison & Hetherington team gear up for sale season

Pedigree Team (left to right) James Little, Joel McGarva, Joe Bowman, Louise Forrest, Paul Gardner and Grant Anderson

The annual Spring Pedigree Cattle Sales are a key dates in the calendar for breeders and buyers from across the UK and beyond.

H&H’s new team have been working hard behind the scenes, and numbers have increased by almost 10% for the three May ‘Super Saturday Breed Sales’. Across the Charolais, British Blue, Blonde, Simmental, Saler, Limousin, Beef Shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, and Belted Galloway breeds, in the region of 800, Bulls and Females will go under the hammer.

As a company H&H has always been keen to mentor and encourage the next generation. This year will see Paul Gardner, Joel McGarva and Joe Bowman take to the rostrum for this very important sales season. They will have core support by highly experienced and knowledgeable Pedigree sales and administration teams. The exciting new team represents the spirit of youth that is central to the outlook of Harrison & Hetherington, however overall success will be entirely down to the co-ordination, preparation and outlook of those involved.

James Little, the Head of Pedigree Sales for Harrison & Hetherington, says: “This year we have a new team at the helm and entries are considerably up on last year, I am absolutely delighted with the numbers for our 2022 Spring pedigree sales.

“This year our Pedigree department is headed up differently and has a different dynamic. The selling team will consist once again of myself, Grant Anderson, David Holliday and Scott Donaldsons and we are absolutely delighted that we are being supported by the H&H next generation of auctioneers: Paul Gardner, Joel McGarva, and Joe Bowman. Each will play an integral role across the sales, and each will be taking to the rostrum.”

James continues: “I was 19 when I first started selling pedigree cattle in Carlisle and Scott Donaldson our MD, was the youngest auctioneer to sell pedigree bulls at Perth Bull sales at the age of 21, so we are very much focused on youth and change.”

Responsible for the significant coordination of these sales, liaising with the breed societies, and supporting vendors and purchasers with specialist advice, is Louise Forrest. From a pedigree dairy farming family at Meinfoot, near Lockerbie, Louise has been with the company for six years working in the Pedigree office. With an in-depth understanding of the sector, and considerable experience, she has now stepped up to lead the team, taking up the role of Pedigree Cattle Sales Administrator.

Louise says: “I’m looking forward to the sales, and enjoy working closely with the societies, helping to support and maximise exposure for their stock, and running the online sales that we pioneered during lockdown.”

Louise will be assisted by Anna McGregor, who has just been appointed to the role of Pedigree Sheep Sales Administrator.

With numbers up almost 10% on last year, The Spring Pedigree Cattle sales season will start with Limousins on Saturday 7th May, followed by the Continental Breed Society Sales on the 14th, and the Traditional Breeds on the 21st.

Leadership of the next generation will be crucial to the success and survival of the livestock industry as it goes forward as Scott Donaldson, Managing Director is keen to reiterate: “The members of the team here have livestock in their DNA, they have all worked very hard, and proved themselves, now they are stepping up to the next rung of their careers within the company. This is something we are very proud of.

“On this year’s ‘Super Saturdays’ it really will be fantastic to see our team of auctioneers who have all worked their way up the ladder with the company, standing on the rostrum, leading the sales, and trading some of the very best livestock genetics that the UK has to offer.”