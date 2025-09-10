Hawkstone launches ‘Beer Farmer’ arcade game

Hawkstone, the UK’s fastest-growing beer brand, has announced the launch of ‘Beer Farmer’, a new mobile game.

Launched on 10 September to mark Back British Farming Day, the game allows players to step into the pixelated wellies of a surprisingly athletic Jeremy Clarkson character to experience the perils and glory of harvesting barley for beer.

In an effort to give the nation a taste of the back-breaking work that goes into every pint, ‘Beer Farmer’ challenges players to navigate three levels of increasing agricultural chaos.

The journey begins with players collecting barley seeds while hurdling herds of uncooperative cows. Level two sees them gathering manure for fertiliser, all while dodging suspiciously menacing scarecrows.

The game isn’t just a bit of fun; it’s a reminder of the relentless hard work of British farmers.

The final harvest is a frantic dash to bring in the barley, avoiding torrential thunderstorms and swarms of particularly vicious wasps.

Jeremy Clarkson, farmer and now gaming hero, commented on the launch: "I’ve always said farming is hard, but it turns out this farming game is almost as difficult.

“In some ways it’s worse because the wasps are the size of spaniels. But the game is also really good fun, and it makes an excellent point about how much effort goes into growing the ingredients used in every single drop of Hawkstone.”

Successful players who manage to guide Jeremy through the pixelated peril and complete the harvest will see a perfect, virtual pint of Hawkstone poured.

More importantly, they will be rewarded with a 15% discount code to be used on their next order from the Hawkstone website, turning their virtual hard work into a very real reward.

‘Beer Farmer’ is available to play for free on the Hawkstone website here.