Hearty welcome for the Earl and Countess of Kilmorey at Newry Show (1910)

The annual show under the auspices of the Newry Agricultural Society Ltd was held during this week in June 1910 at the grounds of the society on the Warrenpoint Road, Newry.

And although the entries had shown a “decided falling off” compared with the show that was held in 1909, the show was “a distinct success”.

The News Letter noted: “The society has now come to be recognised as one of the foremost agricultural organisations in the Counties of Armagh, Down, and Louth, and year by year it is extending its influence for good.

“In the area, covered by its operations there has been a vast improvement in the breed of stock in recent years, due principally to the fact that competition amongst exhibitors has become very keen.

“In the promotion of the annual show no one gave greater assistance than the former president, Mr Henry Thomson, DL, of Scarvagh House, who was, however, to the great regret of. everyone, obliged, owing to ill-health to retire from the office which he had held since the society was founded.

“However, the Earl of Kilmorey, KP, kindly consented to act as president, and during his occupancy of the chair has done much to further the interests of the society.”

It was, however, noted the News Letter, regrettable that, despite the attractions offered in 1910 that there was a decrease in the number of entries as compared with 1909, “and it is difficult to assign a cause for this”.

The poultry section showed the heaviest falling off, there being a drop of over 60 entries. Horses were slightly down; sheep were about the same; swine were six less, honey 14 less, and butter was eight up. Altogether the entries this year totalled 592, as against 703 in 1909.

The weather conditions of the previous day were anything but favourable to the prospects of the show, but on the morning of the show there was “a change for the better”, and as a consequence the attendance at the opening was gratifyingly large.

During the day the Earl and Countess of Kilmorey visited the grounds, and were accorded a hearty welcome.

Each individual member of the committee worked to make the show a success, but, noted the News Letter, a special credit was due to the honorary officials, who “discharged their onerous duties to the satisfaction of all concerned”.

The following were some of the cup and medals presented in the prize list at the 1910 Newry Show:

Magee Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, For the best colt, gelding, filly, or mare, from 1 to 4 years old, the property of a farmer or resident, and bred in the Union of Newry, suitable for agricultural purposes, won by J Beattie, Jerrettspass.

Viscount Newry Cup, for the best gelding or mare, a hunter, not under 4 years, the property of a resident in the Unions of Newry and Kilkeel, won by T P Willis with The Admiral.

Solid silver-cup presented by Major M A Close, DL, Drumbanagher, for best agricultural brood mare, with foal at foot, the property of a resident in the Unions of Newry and Kilkeel, whose valuation does not exceed £150 in any of these unions, won by H Savage, Lurganane.

Cup presented by Messrs Cantrell and Cochrane Ltd, Belfast, for the best pure-bred shorthorn bull, over one and under two years old; the property of a resident in the Union of Newry, won by William Auterson.

Cup presented by Mr Joseph J Irvine, Mountnorris, for best cross-bred cow or heifer, the property of a farmer, won by William Ledlie, Loughbrickland.

Cup presented by Messrs J and P Rooney, Mountmills, Newry, for the best cross-bred heifer, two years old or under, the property of a farmer, and bred by exhibitor, residing within the Unions of Newry and Kilkeel, and whose valuation does not exceed £50, won by George Auterson.

Cup presented by the late Mr J T C Quinn, JP, Tower Hill, Newry, for the best cross-bred heifer calved in 1908, confined to residents within a radius of five miles of Newry, won by William Collins, Newry.

Cup presented by the Dundalk and Newry Steampacket Company for shorthorn cow or heifer best suited for the improvement of cattle breeding, the property of a resident in the Union of Newry, won by William Auterson.

Silver medal presented by the Irish Polled Aberdeen Angus Association for the best Aberdeen Angus animal in the show, bred in Ireland, and the bona-fide property of the exhibitor, won by W H. B Moorhead.

Prize presented by Messrs White, Tomkins and Courage, Clarendon Mills, Belfast, for the best milch cow in the show fed for two proceeding months on Clarcndon, won by George Auterson.

Nickel-silver plated tankard, value £1 presented by Messrs McDougall Brothers, Manchester, for the best Border Leicester ewe, any age, the property of a resident in the Unions of Newry and Kilkeel, won by James Lockhart.