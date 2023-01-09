Fat cows selling to £1635 and £218 per 100kgs while bullocks sold to £1485 and 332.50 ppk.

Heifer prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 605kgs £1690, 640kgs £1575, 570kgs £1465 and £1390. (overall average £1530 pph and 250.60ppk) J A Baird Claudy 610kgs £1590, 690kgs £1240. W C Scott Newtownstewart 575kgs £1460 and £1435, 545kgs £1370 and £1350, 505kgs £1330; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 550kgs £1445 and £1400, 530kgs £1400, 565kgs £1320; J Marshall Castlederg 500kgs £1090, 425kgs £980, 405kgs £900, 420kgs £820, 455kgs £810, 390kgs £800; M McGlinchey Drumlea 370kgs £1020, 350kgs £990, 325kgs £840, 315kgs £800, 210kgs £700 (333ppk) R J Thompson Castlederg 440kgs £1000; B Cooper Castlederg 365kgs £845 and G J King Omagh 280kgs £800, 320kgs £740 and £700, 290kgs £700.

Smaller heifers sold from £480 up.

Livestock Markets

Fat cows: R B Irwin Drumquin 890kgs £184, 820kgs £189 and £185; H Catterson Castlederg 595kgs £218, 630kgs £179; J A Baird Claudy 545kgs £205, 690kgs £180; M Blee Donemana 684kgs £203; G J King Omagh 650kgs £181 and D McSorley Castlederg 640kgs £168.

Friesian cows: K McIlwaine Carnargan 715kgs £173, 660kgs £170, 655kgs £152.

Bullock and bull prices: R J Thompson Castlederg 570kgs £1485, 535kgs £1165; M Marlow Omagh 570kgs £1280, 590kgs £1270, 495kgs £1260; J A Blair Claudy 465kgs £1270; M McGlinchey Drumlea 390kgs £1200 (308ppk) 350kgs £940, 300kgs £930 (310ppk) 330kgs £890, 340kgs £1005 and £890, 310kgs £800, 265kgs £740, £730 and £680, 255kgs £770, 200kgs £645; B Cooper Castlederg 420kgs £915 and Morris Greencastle 310kgs £870.

Wednesday evening sheep sale report for 4th January 2023: Lambs selling to £115; fat ewes to £170.

S Donnelly 25.50kgs £115; W D Millar 24.50kgs £115; 22 .50kgs £110; kgs £109; K McNamee 25.30kgs £114.50; F J Knox 25kgs £114; M Skelton 30kgs £114; 25kgs £107; 22.50kgs £103; 23.50kgs £106.50; D McIlwaine 24kgs £112.50; R Baxter 24.50kgs £111; K McCullagh 24kgs £111; S Dennison 24kgs £110 and £108; Wm Elkin 23.50kgs £109; M M Beattie 24kgs £108; S Brogan24kgs £108; 20kgs £94.50; D J Monteith 24.50kgs £107; C Scott 24kgs £107; D McNamee 25kgs £107; S Kee 22kgs £105.50; 19kgs £95; T Byrne 22.50kgs £105 and £100; P Nethery 22kgs £105; J McFarland 22.90kgs £104; P Devine 20.50kgs £101.50; K McNamee 23kgs £101; Jas Leitch 22kgs £100.50, 21.50kgs £96.50 and D McCloskey 21.50kgs £93.50.

Lighter lambs sold from £68 up.

