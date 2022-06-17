Help to bring Max home - Fundraising efforts underway to support Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Tragically, 18-year-old Max was killed in a car accident in Australia earlier this month.

Max, whose family are well-known agricultural contractors, Gorthill Farm Contracting in Eglinton, had been living and working in Australia.

Following the news of his death, Max’s mum Rhonda Connell said it had been an “unbearable” time and that she was “struggling to put into words” the pain she feels after losing her only son.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Boggs. Image from the Go Fund Me page raising money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Link to page in story.

His heartbroken father, Ryan Boggs, said Max wasn’t just his son, he was his right arm.

“My best friend and my first born, you made me proud every day,” he added.

Ryan has now set up a fundraising page in memory of his son on the website, Go Fund Me.

He wrote: “We have been so touched by the support and messages we have received from far and wide and offers of help.

The stickers created by Max's friends. These are £5 each. See story for details.

“This page is to help raise money in aid of Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who are assisting us and every donation will help.”

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust aim to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body, or bodies, of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

You can find the Go Fund Me page set up by Max’s family here.

A further fundraising effort is through the sale of stickers that have been created in Max’s memory by some of his closest friends.

The ‘Max Forever 18’ stickers are being sold at £5 each with all of the proceeds going to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

There is information on how these can be purchased on the Gorthill Farm Contracting Facebook page.

The stickers are also available from the showroom at Starrett 4x4 on Berryhill Road, Donemana.

In a post on social media, Starrett 4x4 said: “Feel free to call anytime to purchase/donate and let us raise money for an amazing cause, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

“Anyone that will know us, will know that Max Boggs held a very special place in our hearts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Max’s family and the boys at Gorthill Farm Contracting.”

Meanwhile, Lisneal College is also supporting the family in their efforts to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and have set up a Go Fund Me page.

“Tragically, one of our Lisneal College families received news that their 18-year-old son and brother, Max Boggs, was killed in a car accident in Australia,” they said.

“The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is supporting the Boggs family and assisting them in bringing Max back home.

“Max’s sister, Katie, is one of [our] pupils and we want to support her fundraising efforts in support of the Kevin Bell Trust.

“To help, we have donated a signed David De Gea Manchester United shirt to be offered in a draw.

“Anyone who donates £5 or more will be entered into the draw. (Remember to add your name when donating).

“Please keep an eye on the Lisneal College Facebook page where we will post details of the winning donor in due course.

“The family are appreciative of any support you can offer. Thank you.”