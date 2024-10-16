Hillsborough YFC are delighted to announce they raised a fantastic £1,055 for Northern Ireland Hospice from their tractor and truck run.

The club will also be hold their quiz night which will take place on Saturday 26th October in the Pheasant, Annahilt at 7.30pm and entry is £5 per person. Everyone is welcome to come along for a night of craic - some great prizes will be up for grabs.