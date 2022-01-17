Hillsborough YFC win ten pin bowling competition

overall winners Hillsborough YFC

YFCU members competed at both Dundonald International Ice Bowl (for Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh) and Brunswick Moviebowl in Londonderry (for Counties Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone) on Thursday 6th January 2022.

The teams were made up of five players from each club, with mixed age groups (up to 30 years of age) and of course, mixed talent. The competitors were registered at their respective venues by 7.30pm on the evening of the competition with the first game beginning at 8pm. Each team had two games with the highest overall pinfall being crowned the winner.

Well done to all of the members who participated in this year’s ten pin bowling competition.

second placed Trillick and District YFC