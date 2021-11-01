Historic dairy farm with 63.99 acres open to offers over £650,000

Glencartholm Farm is for sale through Galbraith and has links to Napoleon and the Battle of Waterloo.

The purchaser will be able to enjoy a wonderful lifestyle in a scenic rural area close to the Scottish-English border.

It offers an endless variety of possible enterprises in addition to farming, subject to planning consent, with the added benefit of salmon and sea trout fishing.

The category B-listed farmhouse.

The category B-listed farmhouse is a traditional stone-built property with many period features, notably an inscription commemorating the Waterloo Campaign and the defeat of Napoleon.

On the south elevation, above the first floor lintels, there is an inscription that reads: “Founded the day the Allies entered Paris the 31st day of March 1814. Finished the 6th day of July 1815 when the Allied armies under Marshals Blucher and Wellington again entered Paris.”

Other historic features in the farmhouse include a cellar with a unique stone drinks store, which is engraved.

The farmland extends to about 45 acres (18.21 hectares) of ploughable pasture, and there is woodland of over two acres, and 670 metres of double bank Salmon and Sea Trout fishing on the Border Esk.

There are fishing rights included.

There are an extensive range of traditional and modern agricultural buildings which could serve a variety of purposes.

Rebecca March, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an attractive farm with a handsome traditional farmhouse.

“The link to Napoleon and the Battle of Waterloo is fascinating and one imagines the family were patriotic!

“This is a complete property which offers a wealth of advantages for the purchaser.”

The inscription dating from 1814.

The farmhouse provides well-proportioned accommodation including kitchen, dining room, sitting room, lounge, boiler room, four bedrooms and family bathroom, with many original features.

In the cellar there is a unique stone drinks store, which is engraved.

The farmhouse has an extensive south facing garden which is predominantly laid to lawn with several mature broadleaved trees providing an element of privacy and shelter.

Glencartholm Farm extends to approximately 63.99 acres (25.89 hectares) in all.

The majority of the land is classified as Grade 3(1) by the James Hutton Institute.

The land is suitable for cropping, taking multiple cuts of grass silage or productive livestock grazing.

The fishing rights on the Border Esk include three pools that form part of the larger Irvine House Lower Beat, namely part of Wattie’s Stream, Skelly Pool and Grey Stone.

The property is situated amidst attractive rural scenery, close to the Scottish-English Border between the towns of Langholm and Canonbie, about two miles off the A7.