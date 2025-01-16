Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Farming Life – the popular documentary series following a year in the life of six farming families across some of Scotland’s most remote and beautiful locations – is back with a seventh series next week.

This Farming Life is a 12-part series following the struggles and triumphs of five farming families over the course of a year.

Allowing the cameras onto their farms and into their lives, the families featured are trying to turn a profit in testing economic times. Life, at times, is tough – but never dull.

The first episode of the new series takes us to Fife where it’s a critical year for Andy and Jo who have taken out a £2m loan to get into arable farming.

It’s a big year as Nick prepares to take over the family farm from dad. Jo and Andy await the fate of their swamped crops, and Paul and Mel trade farm tools for fish and chips. (Pic: BBC)

However, record-breaking rain means their wheat crop may be failing.

In Dumfries and Galloway, Nick and Holly are preparing to take over the family farm and experiment with a new breed of sheep.

Meanwhile, new farmers Paul and Mel are building up their business on the tiny Orkney island of Papa Westray.

The first episode of series seven will be aired on BBC Scotland on Tuesday (21 January) at 8pm and on BBC 2 (except Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland HD) on Sunday 26 Jan at 8pm.

However, fans of the show living in Northern Ireland can still tune in!

Each episode will be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer, either on the website (www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer) or on the iPlayer app on your TV or other device.

If you head to the iPlayer, you can select ‘Scotland’ to view available programmes, or just search ‘This Farming Life’ where you will find each episode after it has first aired on TV.