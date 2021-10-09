Holstein bulls to 2,200gns at Kilrea

Two bulls shared a joint top bid of 2,200gns, with auctioneer Mark Stewart confirming that four lots sold to average £2,231.

First to sell at 2,200gns was the April 2020 born Ballylagan Hotspot P bred by William, Lillian and David Campbell, Coleraine.

Sired by Wilder Hotspot P ET, he was bred from Ballylagan Mardi Gras Supra ET EX92 (2) SP LP50 who averaged 11,009kgs at 3.34% butterfat and 3.17% protein in four lactations. This bull hails from the famous Blondin Supra family, and is backed by four generations of EX dams. Buyers were R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill.

The Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick, realised 2,200gns for Inch Kudos. Born in June 2020, he was sired by Beaufort Karactacus, and is bred from the noted Daphne family. His dam Inch Pinnacle Daphne 10 ET BF V88 is bred from five generations of VG and EX cows, and averaged 8,108kgs at 5.56% butterfat and 3.66% protein in three lactations. This bull is closely related to a number of bulls in UK AI studs, and was snapped up by Malcolm Robinson, Ballygawley.

Next best at 2,050gns was the October 2019 Westenrade Altaspring son Inch Sparkle. He was bred from the Picston Shottle daughter Inch Persistent Daphne 2 SP VG87 who averaged 9,148kgs at 5.20% butterfat and 3.34% protein in two 305-day lactations. Highest bidder was Alan McNair from Ballyclare.

Also selling at 2,050gns was the Campbell family’s June 2020 Ballylagan Hotshot. Sired by Wilder Hotspot P, he is out of the home-bred Ballylagan Mogul Stone 2 VG85 who averaged 7,898kgs at 4.04%. butterfat and 3.47% protein in two lactations. Buyers were Messrs W and T Henry, Cookstown.