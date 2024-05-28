Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SAINTFIELD Horse Show will take place on Saturday 24 August 2024 at Hazeldene Farm, Ballynahinch, by kind permission of Andrew and Laura Napier.

Saintfield Horse Show director, Joan Cunningham, commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Andrew and Laura Napier are welcoming us to Hazeldene Farm.

“Seldom have I ever seen such magnificent facilities.”

Joan continued: “As the summer showing season will be drawing to an end and kids will soon be going back to school, this will be a great way to end the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre, Megan Hamill and Joan Cunningham, with Saintfield Horse Show girls Karlie and Olivia Stewart at the launch of Saintfield Horse Show last year at Downpatrick Race Course. (Pic: Freelance)

“There will be pony showing, horse showing, racehorse to riding horse, working hunter, happy hackers, ladies’ side saddle, pet dog show, best dressed lady, trade stands and lots of novelty events.”

Anyone wishing to bring a trade stand or sponsor an event can get in touch with Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 or email [email protected]