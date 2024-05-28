Horse Week: A fabulous new venue for the 16th Saintfield Horse Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saintfield Horse Show director, Joan Cunningham, commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Andrew and Laura Napier are welcoming us to Hazeldene Farm.
“Seldom have I ever seen such magnificent facilities.”
Joan continued: “As the summer showing season will be drawing to an end and kids will soon be going back to school, this will be a great way to end the season.
“There will be pony showing, horse showing, racehorse to riding horse, working hunter, happy hackers, ladies’ side saddle, pet dog show, best dressed lady, trade stands and lots of novelty events.”
Anyone wishing to bring a trade stand or sponsor an event can get in touch with Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 or email [email protected]
There will be a special sponsors’ reception nearer the time, which is always an extremely popular event.